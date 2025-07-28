General Mills Convenience introduces an elevated twist on its Muddy Buddies Cookies & Cream variety with the introduction of Oreo Cookies & Cream Muddy Buddies. The snack includes crispy corn Chex pieces coated with a topping of real Oreo cookie wafers. Chex Mix Oreo Muddy Buddies are available nationwide in a 4.25-ounce bag for $4.29. It joins other Muddy Buddies flavors available in convenience stores, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Funfetti, Peanut Butter & Chocolate, Brownie Supreme and Girl Scout Thin Mint.