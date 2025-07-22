 Skip to main content

Par Pacific Forms JV for Renewable Fuels in Hawaii

A partnership with Mitsubishi Corp. and ENEOS Corp. establishes the state's largest renewable fuels manufacturing facility.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
The logo for Par Pacific Holdings Inc.

HOUSTON — Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is teaming up with Mitsubishi Corp. and ENEOS Corp. to establish Hawaii Renewables LLC. The joint venture will produce renewable fuels at Par Pacific's refinery in Kapolei, Hawaii. 

As part of the definitive agreements, Mitsubishi and ENEOS will form Alohi Renewable Energy LLC, which will acquire a 36.5% equity stake in Hawaii Renewables in exchange for cash consideration of $100 million. Par Pacific will retain the remaining interest and lead the project's execution and operations through its affiliate, Par Hawaii Refining LLC. 

According to release on the venture, the project's attractive capital cost, along with its operating and distribution cost advantages, are key differentiators.

Hawaii Renewables will leverage Par Pacific's existing refining and logistics infrastructure and Lutros LLC's new and advantaged pre-treatment technology. Construction is currently underway, and the facility is expected to be completed and operational by the end of the year. 

[Check out more Fuels coverages]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Once fully operational, Hawaii Renewables will be the state's largest renewable fuels manufacturing facility and is expected to produce approximately 61 million gallons per year of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable naphtha and low carbon liquified petroleum gases.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mitsubishi and ENEOS through the formation of this strategic joint venture," said Will Monteleone, Par Pacific's president and CEO. "Creating the Hawaii Renewables joint venture brings together the best of our three organizations and yields additional scale and expertise across feedstock origination, commercial optimization, and market access throughout the Pacific Basin."

The strategic partnership will combine Par Pacific's advantaged West Coast and Pacific asset base and operational capabilities with Mitsubishi's global integrated business, including access to Mitsubishi's Petro-Diamond Inc. Terminal in Long Beach, Calif. and global feedstock procurement expertise. 

"We are so honored to partner with Par Pacific in the renewable fuels business," said Masaru Saito, Group CEO, Environmental Energy Group, Mitsubishi Corp. "We view this partnership as an important step for our SAF initiative, supporting aviation sector decarbonization across Hawaii and beyond through our feedstock procurement and renewable fuels sales expertise."

As Japan's leading energy company, ENEOS will strengthen the partnership by leveraging its historical success in fuel refining and trading across Asia-Pacific and North America, according to the release. 

"We anticipate this project will deliver a stable supply of energy and contribute to a carbon-neutral society," said Marcus Echigoya, senior vice president, managing executive officer, ENEOS Corp. "ENEOS aims to contribute to this initiative by utilizing our deep experience in fuel refining and marketing, with an emphasis on enhancing Hawaii Renewable's feedstock procurement capabilities."

The closing of the joint venture transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Lazard served as financial advisor to Par Pacific on this transaction.

Houston-based Par Pacific Holdings Inc. owns and operates 219,000 barrels per day of combined refining capacity across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 13 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack and pipeline assets. 

In addition, Par Pacific operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the nomnom convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds