Par Pacific Forms JV for Renewable Fuels in Hawaii

Once fully operational, Hawaii Renewables will be the state's largest renewable fuels manufacturing facility and is expected to produce approximately 61 million gallons per year of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable naphtha and low carbon liquified petroleum gases.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mitsubishi and ENEOS through the formation of this strategic joint venture," said Will Monteleone, Par Pacific's president and CEO. "Creating the Hawaii Renewables joint venture brings together the best of our three organizations and yields additional scale and expertise across feedstock origination, commercial optimization, and market access throughout the Pacific Basin."

The strategic partnership will combine Par Pacific's advantaged West Coast and Pacific asset base and operational capabilities with Mitsubishi's global integrated business, including access to Mitsubishi's Petro-Diamond Inc. Terminal in Long Beach, Calif. and global feedstock procurement expertise.

"We are so honored to partner with Par Pacific in the renewable fuels business," said Masaru Saito, Group CEO, Environmental Energy Group, Mitsubishi Corp. "We view this partnership as an important step for our SAF initiative, supporting aviation sector decarbonization across Hawaii and beyond through our feedstock procurement and renewable fuels sales expertise."

As Japan's leading energy company, ENEOS will strengthen the partnership by leveraging its historical success in fuel refining and trading across Asia-Pacific and North America, according to the release.

"We anticipate this project will deliver a stable supply of energy and contribute to a carbon-neutral society," said Marcus Echigoya, senior vice president, managing executive officer, ENEOS Corp. "ENEOS aims to contribute to this initiative by utilizing our deep experience in fuel refining and marketing, with an emphasis on enhancing Hawaii Renewable's feedstock procurement capabilities."

The closing of the joint venture transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Lazard served as financial advisor to Par Pacific on this transaction.

Houston-based Par Pacific Holdings Inc. owns and operates 219,000 barrels per day of combined refining capacity across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 13 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack and pipeline assets.

In addition, Par Pacific operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the nomnom convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.