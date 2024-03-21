Parker's Kitchen Earns Top Workplace for 2024 Honors

[Read more: Parker's Makes 'Strategic' Move Into New Market]

The company employs more than 1,360 people throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Benefits include free childcare, paid time off starting on day one, and a daily pay option plus highly competitive pay and benefits. Approximately 85% of Parker's Kitchen store managers, district leaders and corporate support team members have been promoted from within due to Parker's focus on developing talent and making a long-term investment in employees, the company stated.

"A Top Workplaces award brings a company's culture strengths to the national stage, helping them differentiate in a fiercely competitive landscape,'' said Eric Rubino, the CEO of Energage, a purpose-driven HR technology company that conducted the surveys for the awards program. "It's a morale-boosting honor for the workforce and an effective magnet for attracting top-tier talent."

In 2023, USA Today readers voted Parker's the No. 3 Best Gas Station for Food and the No. 6 Best Gas Station Brand in America.

Additionally, SC Biz News named Parker's Kitchen one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for 2023.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen is the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella.