Parkland to Launch Three-Year Network Expansion Plan

Approximately half of Parkland's growth capital expenditures will be used to strengthen its retail customer advantage with a focus on growing market share and loyalty. It will also work to enhance brand recognition by building scale and density with the 100-plus added stores, completing more than 175 On the Run conversions with differentiated food offers, and installing around 1,800 additional electric vehicle charging ports.

Parkland will use approximately 20% of these expenditures to strengthen its commercial customer advantage, with a focus on growing volumes through cardlock expansion, multiproduct offers and tailored customer solutions. The remaining approximate 30% will be used to strengthen its supply advantage with a focus on building scale and purchasing power through strategic infrastructure investments, including increasing co-processing capacity to 7,500 barrels per day by 2028.

In its 2025 guidance, Parkland listed an adjusted EBITDA goal of $1,800 million to $2,100 million, including refining adjusted EBITDA of approximately $300 million. It expects refinery composite utilization of 90% to 95%, having deferred its previously planned major turnaround to 2026 following the completion of maintenance activities this year. It expects refining adjusted gross margin of $32 to $33 per barrel, reflecting industry dynamics that are currently below mid-cycle, the company said.

Capital expenditures for 2025 are expected to be between $475 million and $525 million.

Parkland's 2028 goals include an adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion, driven by organic growth, supply optimization, cost efficiencies and returning to mid-cycle refining margins.

Calgary-based Parkland Corp. is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland currently services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.