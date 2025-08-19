Parkland Sees Record Q2 2025 Results

"These results reflect the run rate potential of Parkland's integrated platform and together with Sunoco, the combined scale is well positioned to grow cash flow for years to come."

Parkland's net earnings for Q2 2025 were $172 million, up from $70 million during the same quarter one year ago. Adjusted earnings were $158 million, up from $156 million.

Q2 2025 Highlights

United States: Adjusted EBITDA was $26 million, down from $47 million in Q2 2024. The decreased was primarily driven by lower fuel unit margins due to an ongoing competitive pricing environment and reduced rail and regional arbitrage opportunities, according to Parkland. Other factors included lower retail volumes, consumer spending and foot traffic in convenience stores that were in line with industry trends.

Canada: Adjusted EBITDA was $190 million, up from $168 million during the same quarter last year. Primary contributors were stronger fuel unit margins from continued price and supply optimization as well as volume growth in Parkland's company-owned network.

International: Adjusted EBITDA was $168 million, down from $180 million during the same quarter one year ago. Continued strength in the retail business was more than offset by lower unit margins driven by market instability from global conflicts resulting in price volatility, particularly in diesel, the company said.

Refining: Adjusted EBITDA was $136 million, up from $119 million during Q2 2024. This was primarily driven by higher refining margins combined with strong composite utilization of 94%

Calgary-based Parkland Corp. is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland currently services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.