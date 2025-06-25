Parkland Votes in Favor of Sunoco Deal

Sunoco will also take ownership of Parkland's refinery in Burnaby, British Columbia, which produces approximately 55,000 barrels per day.

"This strategic combination is a compelling outcome for Parkland shareholders," Michael Jennings, executive chairman of Parkland, said in May. "The board unanimously recommends the proposed transaction, recognizing Sunoco's commitment to safeguarding Canadian jobs, retaining the Calgary head office, and further investing in Canada. This partnership creates significant financial benefits for shareholders and would position the combined company as the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas."

Parkland announced the cash and stock deal in early May following months of pressure primarily from Simpson Oil Ltd., its largest shareholder with just under 20% of company stock. Simpson initially opposed delaying the 2025 Annual General Meeting to June 24 but soon stated it would vote in favor of the acquisition.

"A combination with Sunoco will allow Parkland to benefit from operating under a first-class management team with a proven track record of value creation," Simpson said in a previously released statement.

Calgary-based Parkland Corp. is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland currently services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.

Headquartered in Dallas, Sunoco is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in more than 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe and Mexico.