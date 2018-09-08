Path to Purchase Launches Emerging Brands Initiative

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News sister brand Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) is launching a new membership tier specifically designed to support emerging companies and brands.

The new membership tier allows standalone companies that meet P2PI's emerging company and brand criteria to have access to the same benefits as larger member companies.

These benefits include:

Member status to an exclusive community of more than 400 companies and tens of thousands of professionals;

Participation in member-only industry share groups, forums and councils that explore best practices and tackle current industry challenges;

Access to the industry's No. 1 resource for up-to-date, searchable information on marketing to shoppers;

Complimentary subscription to Shopper Marketing magazine; and

Member-only pricing at Institute-sponsored events, award ceremonies and contest entries.

"Emerging companies have the same needs as their more established peers for vital market information, research, award-winning journalism and professional development. We support shoppers through the brands, retailers and solution providers that serve them," said Joan Driggs, managing director of P2PI.

The Path to Purchase Institute is a global association serving the needs of retailers, brands and the entire ecosystem of solution providers along the path to purchase. It champions shopper-centric thinking and practices that help define the ongoing evolution of consumer marketing and the overall shopping experience.

The Path to Purchase Institute is owned by EnsembleIQ, a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, a private equity investor with more than 30 years of experience investing in growth companies in partnership with strong management teams. Its market leading brands include Convenience Store News, Progressive Grocer, Retail Leader, Store Brands, Shopper Marketing, Apparel, RIS News, Consumer Goods Technology, Hospitality Technology and Path to Purchase Institute.