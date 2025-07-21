Paytronix goes live with two added features to its branded mobile app: interstitial messages, and deep linking push and pull messages. Interstitials add a key communication option beyond push and pull messages. Through in-app pop ups, interstitials ensure high visibility on key campaigns and meet guest preferences for digital engagement. With deep linking, brands can provide access to specific spots within their apps and ensure their guests are seeing and able to easily access information, according to Paytronix.