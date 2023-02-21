Peeps Spring Collection

In honor of its 70th anniversary, Peeps launched its Easter lineup early, bringing back fan favorites and introducing new flavors. Team-ups with other notable brands include a Mike and Ike Flavored Pop, with four different chicks in lemon, lime, orange and strawberry. Returning nationwide favorites include Marshmallow Rainbow Pops, Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies, Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, among others.