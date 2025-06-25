People on the Move: Black Buffalo, Global Partners & Ruiz Foods

Bean brings more than 20 years of experience leading growth companies in both publicly traded and private equity-backed companies. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer for Catalina Marketing, a leader in shopper intelligence and digital media. There, he led a 350-plus organization responsible for sales, operations, analytics, data science and business intelligence.

Bean has held executive roles with other organizations, including Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie Stores, Walmart Stores and APR Energy.

"Wes has a phenomenal track record for scaling global operations, driving business transformation and creating high performing teams," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. "Wes has sat in the shoes of our customers as a pricing and analytics leader and his philosophy is built around customer-centricity and product innovation, so we could not be more excited for him to join us on our mission to help our customers drive profitable traffic and to build loyalty."

Bean also serves as the president of the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Fla.

Global Partners LP

Sean T. Geary will step down as chief legal officer of Global Partners, effective Jan. 1, 2026. The role will be filled by Kristin Seabrook, who joined Global Partners as senior vice president of legal transformation in April.

Geary joined Global Partners full time in 2005. Previously, he worked with the retailer and fuel wholesaler on a contract basis, guiding the partnership’s legal and compliance functions.

According to the company, Geary has been an integral part of Global Partners' growth story, providing invaluable leadership through complex legal and regulatory landscapes. He will continue to serve as senior legal advisor, offering counsel to the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition and ongoing continuity.

Seabrook brings an extensive track record of leadership and expertise, having served as chief legal counsel and secretary at Pilot Flying J, where she led an 86-person legal team managing a wide array of business functions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and corporate, trade and regulatory compliance.

"Kristin's expertise in M&A, compliance and corporate governance will play a critical role in supporting Global's strategy of acquiring, investing and optimizing will help us identify growth opportunities, enhance our operational capabilities, and optimize our portfolio to deliver long-term value," said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners.

Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) added Carl Saviers, divisional vice president for the Central Region at EG America, to its board of directors. Saviers brings extensive leadership experience in the convenience retail sector and a deep understanding of operations, strategy and industry trends that will greatly benefit PFMA and its members, the association said.

In his role at EG America, Saviers is responsible for the strategic direction, operational management, and overall success of Turkey Hill, Turkey Hill Midwest, Minit Mart and Certified Oil stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. His career includes leadership roles at Applegreen and Circle K, where he gained insights into retail operations, supply chain management and consumer engagement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carl to the PFMA board," said Alex Baloga, PFMA president and CEO. "His extensive experience in convenience retail, combined with his strategic leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to support and advocate for the food and beverage industry and wholesalers across the state."

PFMA represents a broad network of supermarkets, convenience stores, wholesalers and other food retailers across the state, advocating for policies that support the industry and providing valuable resources to help businesses thrive.

Pilot Co.

Pilot Co. appointed Kari Irons as vice president of brand, bringing her extensive retail-marketing expertise to lead the next phase of the travel center chain's brand evolution.