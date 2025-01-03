People on the Move: CDA, EG America & NATSO
NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.
Convenience Distribution Association
The Convenience Distribution Association named Jeff Eldridge, area vice president, Midwest States at ITG Brands LLC as its 2024 Dean of the Industry during the Convenience Distribution Business Exchange (CDBX) this fall.
The Dean of the Industry recognition highlights the value and importance of distributors' many trading partners. It honors manufacturers and other industry members who have demonstrated a strong, continual partnership with, and support of, the distribution class of trade.
Being involved with CDA has given Eldridge the opportunity to connect with distributors around the country, even those outside his area of responsibility at ITG. He has been an active member of CDA since 2015 when he attended CDBX in Chicago for the first time, representing ITG. He subsequently became the face of ITG at CDA events.
"Jeff is so well liked and well respected that almost everyone considers him a close friend," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. "Our members know that they can pick up the phone and Jeff will answer. Not only will he help solve a problem, he will do so with the highest integrity and a great attitude."
Creative Energy
Food-focused advertising agency Creative Energy added Jackie Silver to its account service organization is already benefiting its clients.
Silver brings nearly two decades of agency experience to the Creative Energy team, including stints at Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi and BBDO. At Leo Burnett, Silver served as account supervisor managing the ALDI supermarket account. At BBDO, she served as account executive for Lay's and Mars Petcare. Other client experience includes Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobile and USAA auto insurance.
Silver joins recently hired Director of Account Service Michelle Hartmann who similarly brings big agency experience and Vice President of Strategy Bradly Eshbach.
Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf appointed Edward McCabe as the new head of retail sales for North America. Arvin Jawa, who previously led Diebold Nixdorf's Retail Americas Sales team, will now fully focus on his key role in leading the company's Global Retail Strategy and Marketing.
McCabe will drive the expansion of the company's current market position in North America by further optimizing the go-to-market strategy to propel the implementation of Diebold Nixdorf's self-service technology and services in key verticals like grocery, general merchandise, convenience and fuel, and quick-service restaurants.
McCabe has more than 35 years of sales and sales management experience, most recently as executive vice president of sales at Spencer Technologies, focusing on delivering end-to-end solutions for retailers to improve profitability, efficiency and customer satisfaction. Prior to Spencer, he led retail sales in the United States at Zebra Technologies for nearly 10 years.