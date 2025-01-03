People on the Move: CDA, EG America & NATSO

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Convenience Distribution Association

The Convenience Distribution Association named Jeff Eldridge, area vice president, Midwest States at ITG Brands LLC as its 2024 Dean of the Industry during the Convenience Distribution Business Exchange (CDBX) this fall.

The Dean of the Industry recognition highlights the value and importance of distributors' many trading partners. It honors manufacturers and other industry members who have demonstrated a strong, continual partnership with, and support of, the distribution class of trade.

Being involved with CDA has given Eldridge the opportunity to connect with distributors around the country, even those outside his area of responsibility at ITG. He has been an active member of CDA since 2015 when he attended CDBX in Chicago for the first time, representing ITG. He subsequently became the face of ITG at CDA events.

"Jeff is so well liked and well respected that almost everyone considers him a close friend," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. "Our members know that they can pick up the phone and Jeff will answer. Not only will he help solve a problem, he will do so with the highest integrity and a great attitude."