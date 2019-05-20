People on the Move: Delek Holdings US, NYACS, Rich's Products &VP Racing Fuels

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc. appointed Vicky Sutil to the board of directors. Sutil has more than 30 years of experience in the petroleum and refining industry. She is currently working with SK E&P Co., focusing on strategic planning.

Previously, Sutil worked with California Resources as vice president of commercial analysis for CRC Marketing Inc. from 2014 to 2016. From 2000 to 2014, she worked with Occidental Petroleum Corp. in different capacities including roles in corporate development and financial planning.

Sutil also served as Occidental's representative on the board of Plains All American Pipeline from 2010 to 2015 and on the board of Plains GP Holdings LP from 2013 to 2015.

She began her career with Mobil Oil Corp. and also worked with Arco Products Co.

In addition, Assi Ginzburg took on the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer of Delek US and Delek Logistics GP LLC. He succeeds Kevin Kremke, who remains with the company as an executive vice president.

Implico Group

Tim Hoffmeister has taken over the newly created position of chief executive officer (CEO) of Implico Group. In addition to managing the finance and controlling department, he is now also responsible for the administration and human resources divisions. Hoffmeister joined the software and consulting company, which specializes in the downstream oil and gas industry, as chief financial officer in September.

Miller Zell

Patrick Dillon joined Miller Zell as vice president of national accounts, including strategic and capital planning, P&L oversight, and vendor and stakeholder relations within both the convenience store and quick-service restaurant industries.

Prior to joining the Miller Zell team, Dillon most recently served as vice president of operations for both 7-Eleven and Sunoco, where he provided strategic leadership and vision for more than 500 convenience stores in 16 states, maintained direct leadership of regional directors and indirect store-level employees, operating more than 130 restaurants.

Previous to that position, Dillon worked at Alliance Energy/Global Partners for 18 years serving as vice president of operations. He began his career as a marketing representative at the Hess Corp.

New York Association of Convenience Stores

The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) honored Mickey Jamal of CPD Energy Corp., and Paul D. Reid of Reid Petroleum Corp. at its May 16 Chairman's Banquet. Jamal received the 2019 NYACS John MacDougall Leadership Award, while Reid was presented with NYACS' 2019 Carl Tripi Award.

Jamal is the founder and CEO of New Paltz, N.Y.-based CPD Energy, a network of several hundred gas stations and convenience stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

He has served on the NYACS board of directors for 18 years, including one as chairman, and is a member of the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame. He currently serves on the boards of the National Association of Shell Marketers and the SUNY New Paltz Foundation.

Reid serves as CEO of Lockport, N.Y.-based The Reid Cos./Crosby's, a regional fuel marketer and convenience food retailer. It operates 85 retail locations under the Crosby's banner throughout western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Reid was a long-time board member of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America, serving as its president from 2006-2008. He most recently chaired The Fuel Foundation.

Petroleum Equipment Institute

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) appointed Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI) Executive Vice President Rick Long to its board of directors. The NAW's Association Executives Council also appointed Long chair-elect.

Rich Products

Rich Products recently announced promotions and new leadership roles for seven senior executives as part of the company's long-term focus on growth, innovation and organizational excellence.

"These talented individuals have risen through the ranks, collectively bringing a powerhouse of experience, thought leadership and passion to our organization," said Richard Ferranti, president and chief operating officer, Rich Products. "They're leading the way as we move with greater speed and agility to meet and exceed the demands of the ever-changing food industry."

The personnel moves were as follows:

Ted Richwill was promoted to executive vice president, organizational excellence. He previously served as senior vice president, customer experience officer. Richwill joined the company in 1995.

Nick Stambula , senior vice president, took on leadership of key categories including toppings, creams and culinary solutions; pizza; desserts; bakery; and protein. He joined Rich's in 1987.

John Wellenzohn , senior vice president, took the lead of the company's In-Store Bakery & Deli Direct Chains division.

Jamie McKeon was promoted to senior vice president of demand creation. She joined Rich's in 1997 and previously served as vice president of marketing for Rich's Foodservice and Consumer Brands divisions.

Jim Motos was promoted to senior vice president, consumer brands division. He joined Rich's in 2006 and leads nearly 100 associates in Rich's St. Simons Island, Ga., office.

Kevin Spratt has been promoted to senior vice president, foodservice division. He has held various sales and marketing leadership roles during his 18 years at the company.

Scott Retelny was promoted to senior vice president of Rich's In-Store Bakery & Deli and Ingredients Divisions. He joined Rich's more than 14 years ago as a baking category director.

RPP Products

RPP Products appointed Jon Bratta as president. Bratta joins RPP after serving in leadership roles in numerous convenience channel companies, including 7-Eleven Inc., BP/ampm, The Pantry Inc., and most recently Core-Mark international.

S&D Coffee & Tea

S&D Coffee & Tea promoted Chief Commercial Officer Tracy Ging to executive vice president and chief business officer. In her new expanded role, she is involved in all critical business activities working closely with Ron Hinson, the company's president and CEO, to help steer the organization as it continues to expand. Ging previously served as chief commercial officer.

VP Racing Fuels

VP Racing Fuels Inc. announced that Chris Wall assumed responsibilities for a broad portfolio of the company's initiatives. In a newly created role, Wall oversees VP's race fuel sales on the east coast, leading national sponsorships, and leading OEM relationships as senior director.

Wall joined VP as chief marketing officer in 2014 and, more recently, served as senior director of branded retail. In the last year, he has spearheaded VP's most recent retail expansions with VP Powerwash car wash systems and VP FastLubes oil change centers.

In addition, Karen Madden joined the company as vice president, branded retail. In her new position, Madden is responsible for growing VP Racing Fuels' retail footprint.

Madden joins VP after 16 years at DTN, most recently as senior vice president, where she oversaw two of DTN's largest businesses, energy and agriculture. Prior to DTN, she was with ExxonMobil and FuelQuest, holding positions that touched every aspect of the wholesale and retail fuels industry.