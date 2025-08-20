People on the Move: EG Group, Paytronix & The Wills Group

Winter brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, including 13-plus years in the packaging industry. His background spans both public and privately held companies such as Georgia Pacific, Smurfit Westrock and TK Elevator, where he led finance organizations through periods of transformation, expansion and operational improvement.

"Frank brings a powerful blend of financial rigor, strategic insight and industry expertise," said Rex Varn, chief operating officer of API Group. "As we continue our rapid growth, his leadership will help us scale responsibly, make smarter investment decisions and build a finance function that is both agile and deeply aligned with the business."

Winter is a licensed CPA.

EG Group

EG Group appointed Mark Segal as CFO. Segal is a seasoned executive with 35 years of global financial and operational experience in leading public and private companies in North America. Reporting to CEO Russ Colaco, Segal will be based in the United States, the company's largest market by revenue.

[Read more: EG Group Cofounder Pushes for U.S. Sale]

Segal joins from Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment business operating in 100-plus countries, where he has worked as both executive vice president and CFO, and was a key part of the team that successfully undertook an IPO of the business in 2015.

He also served as vice president of finance and CFO for Husky Injection Molding Systems, a private equity-owned global manufacturer of injection molding machinery and equipment.

"I am delighted that Mark is joining us as our chief financial officer. He is a strong addition to our team, bringing significant international financial and operational experience gained in both listed and private growth-oriented companies," said Colaco. "We have clear plans in place for growing the EG business, and I look forward to working with Mark to deliver on them."

Foodture Inc.

Vending company Foodture promoted Olga Tretiakova to senior vice president of operations and business development. Since joining Foodture, Tretiakova has been instrumental in guiding the company's growth strategy, technology development and enhanced food product development, the company said. She supported the successful February 2022 launch of Foodture's innovative hot food vending machine, expanding 24/7 access to diverse food options.

In her new role, Tretiakova will oversee all operational aspects, including supply chain management, manufacturing and quality control, while also leading business development by identifying new market opportunities and strategic partnerships. She will focus on optimizing existing business segments and exploring avenues for expansion.

"We will continue to leverage the strengths of our foodservice, convenience mini markets and office service businesses with a growth-oriented and customer-focused culture," Tretiakova said.

Tretiakova holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance/Investments from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business.

Liquid Barcodes Inc.

Liquid Barcodes, a loyalty platform for the convenience channel, is aggressively expanding its headcount in North America, including several second quarter new hires:

Erin Sunderman joined Liquid Barcodes as director of customer success. Sunderman will lead the customer success team operations across the U.S. and Europe, and will be an influential member of the global management team. Sunderman most recently served as customer insights and loyalty manager for the 170-plus store chain United Dairy Farmers. Before that, she worked with loyalty data at The Kroger Co. and also devoted years to customer research powerhouses Ipsos Marketing and IRI.

Liquid Barcodes welcomed Steve Siegel as a sales director. Coming from P97 Networks and previously leading Circle K's media sales, Siegel will be working with convenience chains to help them implement loyalty and subscription solutions.

Liljana (Lea) Marom joined the U.S. team as an onboarding project manager. She provides new retail customers with concierge services to ensure smooth program implementation.

"North America is the world's largest convenience store market, and we are thrilled to invest in additional resources to meet our expansion objectives," said Saurabh Swarup, Liquid Barcodes general manger for North America. "This year, we've expanded our sales and customer success teams, increased our marketing investments in convenience industry events, enhanced our involvement with NACS and Conexxus, and look forward to adding to our rapidly growing customer portfolio."

New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS)

Retailer Jim Clifford and distributor Jim Van Dyke were inducted into the NYACS New York State Convenience Retail Hall of Fame in May. NYACS is a trade organization representing more than 7,500 convenience stores and 127,000 employees across New York state.