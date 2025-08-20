People on the Move: EG Group, Paytronix & The Wills Group

Forehand will now serve as executive vice president, overseeing the operating arm of the company, including production, distribution and marketing, as well as research and development activities. Over the course of her time at Red Diamond, Forehand has led the successful launch of strategic branding campaigns and new products lines, helping to grow the Red Diamond brand nationally.
With her new responsibilities, she will leverage her current experience to drive operational excellence, scale production capabilities and support the company's continued growth and innovation.
Bowron III was promoted to executive vice president. In this new role, he will lead all sales efforts for the company, including away from home, retail and ready-to-drink tea. Bowron III has a proven track record of driving growth and market share of products sold through the away from home division, the company said.
In his expanded role, he will serve as the senior executive leader over Red Diamond's retail distribution division with a focus on expanding market share through retail channels. In addition, he has the responsibility for purchasing coffee and tea for the company.
"As a fifth-generation family business, our legacy is built on a steadfast commitment to our customers through excellence in the quality of our coffee and tea, unparalleled sales and customer service support, and world-class production capabilities," said William A. Bowron Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Red Diamond. "The advancement of Emily Wood and Will into executive leadership marks a significant step forward in carrying that legacy into the future. Their proven achievements and growth in prior roles stand as a clear testament to their passion, capability, and vision for shaping the continued success of our company."
Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA)
RILA announced two leadership appointments: Erin Hiatt was promoted to senior vice president, retail operations, where she will oversee all aspects of retail operations, ensuring the continued excellence and innovation, and Monica Welt was named general counsel of RILA. Welt will succeed Deborah White, who announced her plan to retire at the end of 2025 after 12 years in the role. Welt will also serve as president of the Retail Litigation Center (RLC).
Hiatt joined RILA in 2012 and has been a pivotal force in enhancing RILA's operational offerings, convening retail executives engaged in all areas of corporate social responsibility, the organization said. In her new role, she will lead RILA's asset protection, supply chain, store operations and corporate responsibility initiatives.
"Erin is a skilled convener and creative problem solver," said Brian Dodge, RILA president and CEO. "Through her unwavering commitment to serving the needs of RILA members, Erin has consistently delivered exceptional service and value to the leaders RILA serves. I look forward to watching her bring her talents and passion to this new leadership role."
Welt joins RILA and RLC after nine years with the Ohio-based retailer Big Lots, where she built the company’s first compliance department, then ascended through the legal department, rising to deputy general counsel in 2021.
In that role, Welt was the retailer's top compliance leader and assistant corporate secretary, leading legal, compliance and corporate governance strategies for the $6 billion public company. Among her responsibilities were leading cross-functional activities, including supporting the retailer's omnichannel strategy, establishing oversight for sourcing operations abroad and coleading the company's nationwide response to COVID.
"We are thrilled to welcome Monica to the team," Dodge said. "The knowledge and relationships that she brings to this position after more than two decades in retail and in private practice are truly unique. The team and I look forward to working with her to build on RILA and the RLC’s long record of success."
The Retail Industry Leaders Association is the U.S. trade association for leading retailers. Through collaboration and thought leadership, RILA convenes top retail executives to network, share best practices, advance ideas, and act to effect change.
Vollrath Co.
Foodservice equipment and supply manufacturer Vollrath Co. announced a series of changes to its North American sales organization, reflecting the company's commitment to evolving its team and building on the momentum of recent years.
After decades of service, Jill VanMenxel and Alain Goyette will retire this spring:
- VanMenxel joined Vollrath in 2005 and rose through the ranks to become director of sales for smallwares and countertop equipment, overseeing a $300 million portfolio. She was instrumental in building key customer relationships. VanMenxel also founded the company's sales trainee program and was a founding member of Women in Foodservice Equipment and Supplies.
- Goyette retired after 28 years with Vollrath, including the last 15 as regional sales manager for Canada. He has been a driving force behind the success of the Canadian sales team, earning respect across the organization for his deep expertise, steady leadership and collaborative spirit, the company said.
With the exit of these two veterans, Vollrath also welcomed several new team members to the organization:
- Joining as channel sales manager, Karl Hinkfuss brings more than 22 years of experience from Kohler, where he held 10 roles across five cities and two countries.
- Jackie Palzkill joins as senior sales account manager, taking on key account responsibilities for a strategic account within the Vollrath portfolio. She comes from Johnson Controls, where she led sales development and inside sales teams.
- Rich Desmond steps into the role of sales account manager, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry, spanning both food and equipment. He has led major operational efforts, including sales coordination for the PGA Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.
- Scott Porter joins Vollrath as a sales account manager. A classically trained chef with 30-plus years of experience in the culinary field, Porter holds the Certified Chef de Cuisine designation through the American Culinary Federation, earned a master's degree in food science in 2007, and has opened or consulted on 37 restaurants across Canada.
"These transitions reflect the natural evolution of a high-performing organization," said Chris Kelm, Vollrath's vice president of sales. "We're incredibly grateful to Jill and Alain for their legacy of leadership, and excited about the energy and ideas Karl, Jackie, Rich and Scott bring to our sales team."
The Wills Group
The Wills Group, parent company of Dash In convenience stores and Splash In car washes, appointed Matt Simon as chief marketing officer (CMO) effective June 30. Simon will support Dash In and Splash In's multistate expansion, with a focus on Dash In's growth in North Carolina and South Carolina. Simon will also champion the Dash In mission to redefine convenience by elevating all aspects of the brand experience, including its guest loyalty and e-commerce platform, Dash In Rewards.