People on the Move: EG Group, Paytronix & The Wills Group

Accredo Packaging, NYACS and Red Diamond, among others, also announce personnel news.
8/20/2025

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry. 

Accredo Packaging 

Accredo Packaging, a leader in sustainable flexible packaging solutions, appointed Frank Winter as chief financial officer (CFO). In this role, Winter will lead the financial strategy and operations for both Accredo and its parent company, API Group, supporting a shared mission of delivering high-performance, sustainable packaging at scale.

Accredo_Frank Winter
Frank Winter, chief financial officer, Accredo Packaging

Winter brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, including 13-plus years in the packaging industry. His background spans both public and privately held companies such as Georgia Pacific, Smurfit Westrock and TK Elevator, where he led finance organizations through periods of transformation, expansion and operational improvement.

"Frank brings a powerful blend of financial rigor, strategic insight and industry expertise," said Rex Varn, chief operating officer of API Group. "As we continue our rapid growth, his leadership will help us scale responsibly, make smarter investment decisions and build a finance function that is both agile and deeply aligned with the business."

Winter is a licensed CPA.

EG Group

EG Group appointed Mark Segal as CFO. Segal is a seasoned executive with 35 years of global financial and operational experience in leading public and private companies in North America. Reporting to CEO Russ Colaco, Segal will be based in the United States, the company's largest market by revenue.

[Read more: EG Group Cofounder Pushes for U.S. Sale]

Segal joins from Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment business operating in 100-plus countries, where he has worked as both executive vice president and CFO, and was a key part of the team that successfully undertook an IPO of the business in 2015. 

He also served as vice president of finance and CFO for Husky Injection Molding Systems, a private equity-owned global manufacturer of injection molding machinery and equipment. 

"I am delighted that Mark is joining us as our chief financial officer. He is a strong addition to our team, bringing significant international financial and operational experience gained in both listed and private growth-oriented companies," said Colaco. "We have clear plans in place for growing the EG business, and I look forward to working with Mark to deliver on them."

Foodture Inc.

Vending company Foodture promoted Olga Tretiakova to senior vice president of operations and business development. Since joining Foodture, Tretiakova has been instrumental in guiding the company's growth strategy, technology development and enhanced food product development, the company said. She supported the successful February 2022 launch of Foodture's innovative hot food vending machine, expanding 24/7 access to diverse food options.

In her new role, Tretiakova will oversee all operational aspects, including supply chain management, manufacturing and quality control, while also leading business development by identifying new market opportunities and strategic partnerships. She will focus on optimizing existing business segments and exploring avenues for expansion.

"We will continue to leverage the strengths of our foodservice, convenience mini markets and office service businesses with a growth-oriented and customer-focused culture," Tretiakova said.

Tretiakova holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance/Investments from Baruch College's Zicklin School of Business. 

Liquid Barcodes Inc.

Liquid Barcodes, a loyalty platform for the convenience channel, is aggressively expanding its headcount in North America, including several second quarter new hires:

  • Erin Sunderman joined Liquid Barcodes as director of customer success. Sunderman will lead the customer success team operations across the U.S. and Europe, and will be an influential member of the global management team. Sunderman most recently served as customer insights and loyalty manager for the 170-plus store chain United Dairy Farmers. Before that, she worked with loyalty data at The Kroger Co. and also devoted years to customer research powerhouses Ipsos Marketing and IRI.
  • Liquid Barcodes welcomed Steve Siegel as a sales director. Coming from P97 Networks and previously leading Circle K's media sales, Siegel will be working with convenience chains to help them implement loyalty and subscription solutions.
  • Liljana (Lea) Marom joined the U.S. team as an onboarding project manager. She provides new retail customers with concierge services to ensure smooth program implementation.

"North America is the world's largest convenience store market, and we are thrilled to invest in additional resources to meet our expansion objectives," said Saurabh Swarup, Liquid Barcodes general manger for North America. "This year, we've expanded our sales and customer success teams, increased our marketing investments in convenience industry events, enhanced our involvement with NACS and Conexxus, and look forward to adding to our rapidly growing customer portfolio."

New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS)

Retailer Jim Clifford and distributor Jim Van Dyke were inducted into the NYACS New York State Convenience Retail Hall of Fame in May. NYACS is a trade organization representing more than 7,500 convenience stores and 127,000 employees across New York state.

Four members of Cliff Local Market's foodservice team
Cliff's Local Market food team

Clifford is owner and president of Cliff's Local Market and Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. He served on the association's board of directors from 1996 to 2014 and was a longtime member of its Legislative Committee, where he was a fierce advocate for the group's policy agenda. 

Cliff's Local Market has been a NYACS member since 1986 and recently celebrated more than 60 years in business.

[Read more: Cliff's Local Market Uses 'Local' to Its Advantage]

"This is an award for our entire team at Cliff's and Clifford Fuel," Clifford said. "It's to be shared with not only the current members of our group, but also with the ones that worked with us previously and in all capacities, as we navigated the fuel and the store business. I think we have the very best staff, and the loyalty we have in our company is second to none."

Cliff's Local Market operates 22 c-stores throughout Central New York and has maintained a longstanding commitment to community involvement, supporting numerous charities, local events and nonprofit organizations.

Van Dyke has served the convenience store industry for more than 26 years as a sales manager for McLane Co. Inc. He served on the NYACS Associate Board from 2014 to 2022 while working as a senior area sales manager at McLane. 

His keen understanding of the challenges facing New York's c-store chains, combined with his friendly and approachable nature, made him a valued colleague among NYACS members, the association said.

Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company and a leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, welcomed technology industry veteran Nonita Verma as its new general manager. A seasoned executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, Verma brings a proven track record of scaling global platforms and driving hyper-growth. 

Verma's appointment, along with other changes to the executive team, will help accelerate Paytronix's growth and provide its customers with a flexible, industry-leading guest engagement platform that meets their challenges, the company said.

"Nonita brings a plethora of skillsets to the table that will be essential during a pivotal time in Paytronix's history," said Jonah Paransky, president of Access North America. "Her leadership qualities and experience are a great complement to our executive team and are sure to enhance our guest engagement offerings in the industry."

Verma previously served as a chief strategy officer at Keenai Global, where she focused on the company's go-to-market strategy and operational alignment as the Wealthtech platform readied for market entry. 

Additionally, other members of the Paytronix executive team have taken on new roles:

  • Former Chief Revenue Officer Charles Gray will become the vice president of product management, leveraging his extensive product and technology background with NCR, California Pizza Kitchen and Cosi to lead product development and direction.
  • Pamela Robertson, who was brought on as chief marketing officer in late 2022, will take on a larger role in Access, becoming the vice president of marketing, hospitality for the Americas. She will maintain her role at Paytronix and work alongside Access' hospitality brands in North America to unify their marketing initiatives with Paytronix and Access.
  • Digger McElligott will become vice president of sales.
  • Philippe Mestritz will become Access Group's vice president of customer success, hospitality for the Americas.

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, a leader in delivering world-class coffee and tea products for more than a century, have promoted Emily Wood Bowron Forehand and William A. Bowron III. These strategic appointments reflect the continued commitment of the Bowron family to the growth and future success of the Red Diamond brand, the company said.

Red Diamond_Emily Wood Bowron Forehand and William A. Bowron III
The strategic appointments reflect the continued commitment of the Bowron family to the growth and future success of the Red Diamond brand.

Forehand will now serve as executive vice president, overseeing the operating arm of the company, including production, distribution and marketing, as well as research and development activities. Over the course of her time at Red Diamond, Forehand has led the successful launch of strategic branding campaigns and new products lines, helping to grow the Red Diamond brand nationally. 

With her new responsibilities, she will leverage her current experience to drive operational excellence, scale production capabilities and support the company's continued growth and innovation. 

Bowron III was promoted to executive vice president. In this new role, he will lead all sales efforts for the company, including away from home, retail and ready-to-drink tea. Bowron III has a proven track record of driving growth and market share of products sold through the away from home division, the company said. 

In his expanded role, he will serve as the senior executive leader over Red Diamond's retail distribution division with a focus on expanding market share through retail channels. In addition, he has the responsibility for purchasing coffee and tea for the company. 

"As a fifth-generation family business, our legacy is built on a steadfast commitment to our customers through excellence in the quality of our coffee and tea, unparalleled sales and customer service support, and world-class production capabilities," said William A. Bowron Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Red Diamond. "The advancement of Emily Wood and Will into executive leadership marks a significant step forward in carrying that legacy into the future. Their proven achievements and growth in prior roles stand as a clear testament to their passion, capability, and vision for shaping the continued success of our company."

Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA)

RILA announced two leadership appointments: Erin Hiatt was promoted to senior vice president, retail operations, where she will oversee all aspects of retail operations, ensuring the continued excellence and innovation, and Monica Welt was named general counsel of RILA. Welt will succeed Deborah White, who announced her plan to retire at the end of 2025 after 12 years in the role. Welt will also serve as president of the Retail Litigation Center (RLC).

Hiatt joined RILA in 2012 and has been a pivotal force in enhancing RILA's operational offerings, convening retail executives engaged in all areas of corporate social responsibility, the organization said. In her new role, she will lead RILA's asset protection, supply chain, store operations and corporate responsibility initiatives. 

"Erin is a skilled convener and creative problem solver," said Brian Dodge, RILA president and CEO. "Through her unwavering commitment to serving the needs of RILA members, Erin has consistently delivered exceptional service and value to the leaders RILA serves. I look forward to watching her bring her talents and passion to this new leadership role."

Welt joins RILA and RLC after nine years with the Ohio-based retailer Big Lots, where she built the company’s first compliance department, then ascended through the legal department, rising to deputy general counsel in 2021. 

In that role, Welt was the retailer's top compliance leader and assistant corporate secretary, leading legal, compliance and corporate governance strategies for the $6 billion public company. Among her responsibilities were leading cross-functional activities, including supporting the retailer's omnichannel strategy, establishing oversight for sourcing operations abroad and coleading the company's nationwide response to COVID.

"We are thrilled to welcome Monica to the team," Dodge said. "The knowledge and relationships that she brings to this position after more than two decades in retail and in private practice are truly unique. The team and I look forward to working with her to build on RILA and the RLC’s long record of success."

The Retail Industry Leaders Association is the U.S. trade association for leading retailers. Through collaboration and thought leadership, RILA convenes top retail executives to network, share best practices, advance ideas, and act to effect change. 

Vollrath Co.

Foodservice equipment and supply manufacturer Vollrath Co. announced a series of changes to its North American sales organization, reflecting the company's commitment to evolving its team and building on the momentum of recent years.

After decades of service, Jill VanMenxel and Alain Goyette will retire this spring:

  • VanMenxel joined Vollrath in 2005 and rose through the ranks to become director of sales for smallwares and countertop equipment, overseeing a $300 million portfolio. She was instrumental in building key customer relationships. VanMenxel also founded the company's sales trainee program and was a founding member of Women in Foodservice Equipment and Supplies.
  • Goyette retired after 28 years with Vollrath, including the last 15 as regional sales manager for Canada. He has been a driving force behind the success of the Canadian sales team, earning respect across the organization for his deep expertise, steady leadership and collaborative spirit, the company said.

With the exit of these two veterans, Vollrath also welcomed several new team members to the organization:

  • Joining as channel sales manager, Karl Hinkfuss brings more than 22 years of experience from Kohler, where he held 10 roles across five cities and two countries.
  • Jackie Palzkill joins as senior sales account manager, taking on key account responsibilities for a strategic account within the Vollrath portfolio. She comes from Johnson Controls, where she led sales development and inside sales teams.
  • Rich Desmond steps into the role of sales account manager, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry, spanning both food and equipment. He has led major operational efforts, including sales coordination for the PGA Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.
  • Scott Porter joins Vollrath as a sales account manager. A classically trained chef with 30-plus years of experience in the culinary field, Porter holds the Certified Chef de Cuisine designation through the American Culinary Federation, earned a master's degree in food science in 2007, and has opened or consulted on 37 restaurants across Canada. 

"These transitions reflect the natural evolution of a high-performing organization," said Chris Kelm, Vollrath's vice president of sales. "We're incredibly grateful to Jill and Alain for their legacy of leadership, and excited about the energy and ideas Karl, Jackie, Rich and Scott bring to our sales team."

The Wills Group

The Wills Group, parent company of Dash In convenience stores and Splash In car washes, appointed Matt Simon as chief marketing officer (CMO) effective June 30. Simon will support Dash In and Splash In's multistate expansion, with a focus on Dash In's growth in North Carolina and South Carolina. Simon will also champion the Dash In mission to redefine convenience by elevating all aspects of the brand experience, including its guest loyalty and e-commerce platform, Dash In Rewards.

The Wills Group_Matt Simon

[Read more: Dash In Debuts Refreshed Look at Two Pilot Stores]

"We are excited to welcome Matt Simon to the Dash In and Splash In leadership team as chief marketing officer," said Julian B. (Blackie) Wills, president and CEO of Wills Group. "Matt's passion for brand building, guest experience and channel optimization will ensure that Dash In and Splash In continue to set new standards in convenience retail, while deepening our impact in local communities."

Simon is the first CMO for The Wills Group family of companies. He will lead Dash In and Splash In's ongoing efforts to deliver service excellence and ensure that Dash In Rewards mirrors Dash In's elevated in-store experience. Simon's commitment to company culture, meaningful team engagement and community involvement will also support the Dash In brand promise.

Simon joins Dash In and Splash In with 25 years of marketing experience. Most recently, as CMO at Penn Foster Group, Simon led customer acquisition and brand transformation efforts across business-to-consumer and business-to-business strategies. Prior to Penn Foster, Simon served as chief brand experience officer for retailer The GIANT Co., a division of Ahold Delhaize. There, he worked to introduce a digital consumer loyalty and e-commerce program, while also leading brand repositioning efforts and corporate social responsibility platform.

