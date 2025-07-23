People on the Move: Imperial Brands, Love's Travel Stops & Molson Coors

Eggleton joins Black Buffalo at a pivotal stage of expansion, the company said. He will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy, operations and capital structure as the company scales its retail footprint, strengthens its omnichannel presence, and deepens investments in research and development, compliance and supply chain infrastructure.

"Loren brings an exceptional level of financial experience, professionalism and cultural fit to Black Buffalo," said Matthew Hanson, chief growth officer of Black Buffalo. "Black Buffalo continues to attract very high-quality talent like Loren, who has proven to be immediately and positively impactful on the company and its continued rapid growth."

Dietz, a board member since March 2023, is a seasoned executive and strategist with more than four decades of experience in the nicotine and tobacco category. Notably, he served as an independent director on Lorillard's board upon going public in 2008, through its $27-billion acquisition by Reynolds American Inc. in 2015 — one of the most significant merger-and-acquisition transactions in tobacco industry history.

Prior to his service at Lorillard, Dietz served as chairman of Tripifoods Inc., a full-line convenience distributor based in Buffalo, N.Y., and as president of Michigan-based Spartan Stores Inc. Convenience Division.

Penninti joined Black Buffalo in January 2025 in a newly established role as senior advisor, in which he will guide the company's data-driven sales and marketing strategies. Widely recognized as one of the key architects of data and analytics in the tobacco and nicotine industry for more than 30 years, Penninti was the former CEO of Management Science Associates Inc. and subsequently the CEO of iGATE Global Solutions, a Nasdaq-listed IT company that was later purchased by Cap Gemini. Penninti is currently the CEO of InRhythm Inc., which is engaged in the development of an artificial intelligence-driven business intelligence application.

"Having Kit and Viv closely advising Black Buffalo in their respective capacities is an amazing benefit for our company, as well as our retail partners and wholesale customers," Hanson said. "Together, Kit and Viv have created some of the most widely used strategies and technologies in sales, data and analytics in the industry, and we are honored that they have chosen to partner with Black Buffalo."

Circana LLC

Cara Pratt joined the executive leadership team of Circana as president, global retail and media. In this newly created role, Pratt will drive Circana's retail and media strategies.

Pratt's principal focus will be deepening Circana's position as a strategic growth partner to retailers with an evolved service model, strengthened retail media network partnerships and enhanced capabilities. Pratt will also lead the company's media strategies, leveraging Circana's comprehensive data, science and technology to improve advertising effectiveness.

"We are delighted to welcome Cara to Circana's leadership team," said Stuart Aitken, Circana's president and CEO. "Cara joining underscores the immense opportunity we see for our retail and media businesses, and our commitment to delivering innovative growth and media solutions that best serve our retail partners. Cara brings proven innovation and expertise, and we're excited to partner with her and our clients to improve their business outcomes."

Pratt joins Circana from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights and media company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger, where she served as senior vice president of media, insights and loyalty, overseeing the grocer's integrated retail media, consumer insights and loyalty marketing business. Pratt was instrumental in the creation of Kroger Precision Marketing to connect media exposure with in-store sales, creating a more effective media landscape for brands and elevating the consumer shopping experience.

Earlier in her career, Pratt served as a retail client solutions executive at Circana predecessor, IRI.

Imperial Brands

Tobacco company Imperial Brands announced a change in leadership, effective this fall. Current CEO Stefan Bomhard will retire from his role to be succeeded by current CFO Lukas Paravicini on Oct. 1. Bomhard will continue to serve on Imperial's board of directors until Dec. 31 and be available until May 2026 to support Paravicini with the transition.

Murray McGowan, currently Imperial Brands' chief strategy and development officer, will succeed Paravicini as CFO and become a member of the board on Oct. 1.

Bomhard will leave Imperial Brands after five years as CEO, during which time the business has strengthened its tobacco operations, built a refreshed platform for next-generation products and delivered significant returns to shareholders, the company stated.

"Under Stefan's leadership, Imperial Brands has delivered consistent growth and outstanding returns for shareholders," said Thérèse Esperdy, chair of Imperial Brands. "One of Stefan's many great achievements was the way he comprehensively refreshed our executive leadership, making strong hires from other consumer businesses and nurturing internal talent. The management team's focus on consumer capabilities, agile ways of working and a performance culture has led both to a successful turnaround in our tobacco business and a strengthened platform in next generation products."

Paravicini, who has been CFO since May 2021, has been instrumental in driving Imperial's consistent growth over the past four years and leads the long-term program to transform the company's technology and data capabilities. Before joining Imperial, he served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for dairy company Fonterra, and had a 22-year career at Nestlé, where he worked across diverse consumer categories and regions.

McGowan joined Imperial Brands in 2020 and led the development of both the company's current successful strategy and the refreshed 2030 plan unveiled in March.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's welcomed two new additions to its executive team: Patrick McLean as the company's first-ever chief marketing officer (CMO) and Tim Langley-Hawthorne as the company's new chief technology officer.

McLean will be responsible for aligning Love’s marketing efforts with its core values and strategic priorities to drive customer acquisition and retention, while continuing to enhance the overall customer experience. He will report to Love's president, Shane Wharton, and lead nearly 300 team members in the marketing and customer experience departments.

McLean succeeds Vice President of Marketing Dave Frankenfield who announced his intent to retire after 28 years of service. Frankenfield will remain with Love's through the end of 2025 to assist with a smooth transition.

"We are thrilled to use our iconic travel stop greeting to say welcome to Love’s, Patrick," said Wharton. "Patrick's B2B and B2C experience in multiple industries, and with some of the largest and most successful retail brands in the world, stood out to us as we searched for a leader who could take our efforts to the next level and fit into our award-winning culture. We look forward to having such a respected senior marketing and digital executive as Patrick evolve our growing marketing organization that spans all channels and customer touchpoints."

McLean comes to Love's from Walgreens Co., where he worked as the company's senior vice president and CMO, and oversaw the launch of the "My Walgreens" customer engagement and loyalty platform.

Langley-Hawthorne will report to Wharton and be responsible for aligning technology with overall company strategy, driving product development, and fostering technical innovation including the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence.

"Innovation is one of Love’s core values, and we know Tim is passionate about leveraging technology and fostering a culture of innovation that will play a role in advancing our strategic priorities," Wharton added. "His three decades of experience will help us to stay ahead of industry trends and emerging technologies and position Love’s as a market innovator."

He most recently served as executive vice president and chief information officer at Hertz, where he deployed technology-enabled products at scale across thousands of global airport and off-airport locations, and for managing a fleet of more than half a million vehicles.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Molson Coors President and CEO Gavin Hattersley will retire from the company and as a member of the board of directors by Dec. 31, 2025. Hattersley has committed 28 years to the beer industry, including more than six years leading Molson Coors.

In accordance with the company's established governance policies, the board launched a search led by the Governance Committee to identify and appoint the next CEO. The committee will benefit from its existing CEO-succession process and will consider internal and external candidates. A nationally recognized search firm will assist the committee through the process, the company said.

"Gavin has been a steady hand at the wheel as CEO, navigating through incredible challenges that no one could ever have predicted while guiding our company to growth, strengthening our foundation, and setting us up for an even brighter future to come," said Board Chair Geoff Molson. "Our business today stands on the shoulders of the many generations of the Molson and Coors families who have come before us. Gavin has lived up to their rich legacy, and he will retire having left an indelible mark on our business and the global beer industry. We are incredibly appreciative of his leadership."

Having entered the beer industry with South African Breweries (SAB) in 1997, Hattersley served in leadership roles at SABMiller, MillerCoors and Molson Coors. When SAB acquired MillerCoors in 2002, he was the first South African to move into the U.S. business, and he has been one of the key leaders who helped grow the business. Since then, the company has grown both its top and bottom line substantially, reaching annual net sales revenue of $11.6 billion and underlying income before income taxes of $1.6 billion in 2024.