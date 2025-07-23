 Skip to main content

People on the Move: Imperial Brands, Love's Travel Stops & Molson Coors

Murphy USA and Rich Products, among others, also announce personnel news.
7/23/2025

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry. 

Black Buffalo Inc. 

Black Buffalo, the leading alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco, appointed Loren Eggleton as chief financial officer (CFO). The company also re-elected Kit Dietz to its board of directors and appointed Viv Penninti as senior advisor. 

A seasoned finance executive, Eggleton brings more than two decades of experience leading high-growth companies through transformative milestones across public and private markets, most recently as CFO at AppHarvest, where he played a critical role in the company's journey from a 13-person startup to a publicly traded business on the Nasdaq. 

Black Buffalo_Loren Eggleton
Black Buffalo's Loren Eggleton

Eggleton joins Black Buffalo at a pivotal stage of expansion, the company said. He will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy, operations and capital structure as the company scales its retail footprint, strengthens its omnichannel presence, and deepens investments in research and development, compliance and supply chain infrastructure. 

"Loren brings an exceptional level of financial experience, professionalism and cultural fit to Black Buffalo," said Matthew Hanson, chief growth officer of Black Buffalo. "Black Buffalo continues to attract very high-quality talent like Loren, who has proven to be immediately and positively impactful on the company and its continued rapid growth."

Dietz, a board member since March 2023, is a seasoned executive and strategist with more than four decades of experience in the nicotine and tobacco category. Notably, he served as an independent director on Lorillard's board upon going public in 2008, through its $27-billion acquisition by Reynolds American Inc. in 2015 — one of the most significant merger-and-acquisition transactions in tobacco industry history. 

Prior to his service at Lorillard, Dietz served as chairman of Tripifoods Inc., a full-line convenience distributor based in Buffalo, N.Y., and as president of Michigan-based Spartan Stores Inc. Convenience Division. 

Penninti joined Black Buffalo in January 2025 in a newly established role as senior advisor, in which he will guide the company's data-driven sales and marketing strategies. Widely recognized as one of the key architects of data and analytics in the tobacco and nicotine industry for more than 30 years, Penninti was the former CEO of Management Science Associates Inc. and subsequently the CEO of iGATE Global Solutions, a Nasdaq-listed IT company that was later purchased by Cap Gemini. Penninti is currently the CEO of InRhythm Inc., which is engaged in the development of an artificial intelligence-driven business intelligence application. 

"Having Kit and Viv closely advising Black Buffalo in their respective capacities is an amazing benefit for our company, as well as our retail partners and wholesale customers," Hanson said. "Together, Kit and Viv have created some of the most widely used strategies and technologies in sales, data and analytics in the industry, and we are honored that they have chosen to partner with Black Buffalo."

Circana LLC 

Cara Pratt joined the executive leadership team of Circana as president, global retail and media. In this newly created role, Pratt will drive Circana's retail and media strategies. 

Pratt's principal focus will be deepening Circana's position as a strategic growth partner to retailers with an evolved service model, strengthened retail media network partnerships and enhanced capabilities. Pratt will also lead the company's media strategies, leveraging Circana's comprehensive data, science and technology to improve advertising effectiveness.

"We are delighted to welcome Cara to Circana's leadership team," said Stuart Aitken, Circana's president and CEO. "Cara joining underscores the immense opportunity we see for our retail and media businesses, and our commitment to delivering innovative growth and media solutions that best serve our retail partners. Cara brings proven innovation and expertise, and we're excited to partner with her and our clients to improve their business outcomes."

Pratt joins Circana from 84.51°, the retail data science, insights and media company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger, where she served as senior vice president of media, insights and loyalty, overseeing the grocer's integrated retail media, consumer insights and loyalty marketing business. Pratt was instrumental in the creation of Kroger Precision Marketing to connect media exposure with in-store sales, creating a more effective media landscape for brands and elevating the consumer shopping experience. 

Earlier in her career, Pratt served as a retail client solutions executive at Circana predecessor, IRI. 

Imperial Brands 

Tobacco company Imperial Brands announced a change in leadership, effective this fall. Current CEO Stefan Bomhard will retire from his role to be succeeded by current CFO Lukas Paravicini on Oct. 1. Bomhard will continue to serve on Imperial's board of directors until Dec. 31 and be available until May 2026 to support Paravicini with the transition. 

Murray McGowan, currently Imperial Brands' chief strategy and development officer, will succeed Paravicini as CFO and become a member of the board on Oct. 1. 

Bomhard will leave Imperial Brands after five years as CEO, during which time the business has strengthened its tobacco operations, built a refreshed platform for next-generation products and delivered significant returns to shareholders, the company stated.

"Under Stefan's leadership, Imperial Brands has delivered consistent growth and outstanding returns for shareholders," said Thérèse Esperdy, chair of Imperial Brands. "One of Stefan's many great achievements was the way he comprehensively refreshed our executive leadership, making strong hires from other consumer businesses and nurturing internal talent. The management team's focus on consumer capabilities, agile ways of working and a performance culture has led both to a successful turnaround in our tobacco business and a strengthened platform in next generation products."

Paravicini, who has been CFO since May 2021, has been instrumental in driving Imperial's consistent growth over the past four years and leads the long-term program to transform the company's technology and data capabilities. Before joining Imperial, he served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for dairy company Fonterra, and had a 22-year career at Nestlé, where he worked across diverse consumer categories and regions. 

McGowan joined Imperial Brands in 2020 and led the development of both the company's current successful strategy and the refreshed 2030 plan unveiled in March. 

Love's Travel Stops 

Love's welcomed two new additions to its executive team: Patrick McLean as the company's first-ever chief marketing officer (CMO) and Tim Langley-Hawthorne as the company's new chief technology officer.

McLean will be responsible for aligning Love’s marketing efforts with its core values and strategic priorities to drive customer acquisition and retention, while continuing to enhance the overall customer experience. He will report to Love's president, Shane Wharton, and lead nearly 300 team members in the marketing and customer experience departments.

McLean succeeds Vice President of Marketing Dave Frankenfield who announced his intent to retire after 28 years of service. Frankenfield will remain with Love's through the end of 2025 to assist with a smooth transition.

"We are thrilled to use our iconic travel stop greeting to say welcome to Love’s, Patrick," said Wharton. "Patrick's B2B and B2C experience in multiple industries, and with some of the largest and most successful retail brands in the world, stood out to us as we searched for a leader who could take our efforts to the next level and fit into our award-winning culture. We look forward to having such a respected senior marketing and digital executive as Patrick evolve our growing marketing organization that spans all channels and customer touchpoints."

McLean comes to Love's from Walgreens Co., where he worked as the company's senior vice president and CMO, and oversaw the launch of the "My Walgreens" customer engagement and loyalty platform.

Langley-Hawthorne will report to Wharton and be responsible for aligning technology with overall company strategy, driving product development, and fostering technical innovation including the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence.

"Innovation is one of Love’s core values, and we know Tim is passionate about leveraging technology and fostering a culture of innovation that will play a role in advancing our strategic priorities," Wharton added. "His three decades of experience will help us to stay ahead of industry trends and emerging technologies and position Love’s as a market innovator."

He most recently served as executive vice president and chief information officer at Hertz, where he deployed technology-enabled products at scale across thousands of global airport and off-airport locations, and for managing a fleet of more than half a million vehicles.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. 

Molson Coors President and CEO Gavin Hattersley will retire from the company and as a member of the board of directors by Dec. 31, 2025. Hattersley has committed 28 years to the beer industry, including more than six years leading Molson Coors. 

In accordance with the company's established governance policies, the board launched a search led by the Governance Committee to identify and appoint the next CEO. The committee will benefit from its existing CEO-succession process and will consider internal and external candidates. A nationally recognized search firm will assist the committee through the process, the company said.

"Gavin has been a steady hand at the wheel as CEO, navigating through incredible challenges that no one could ever have predicted while guiding our company to growth, strengthening our foundation, and setting us up for an even brighter future to come," said Board Chair Geoff Molson. "Our business today stands on the shoulders of the many generations of the Molson and Coors families who have come before us. Gavin has lived up to their rich legacy, and he will retire having left an indelible mark on our business and the global beer industry. We are incredibly appreciative of his leadership."

Having entered the beer industry with South African Breweries (SAB) in 1997, Hattersley served in leadership roles at SABMiller, MillerCoors and Molson Coors. When SAB acquired MillerCoors in 2002, he was the first South African to move into the U.S. business, and he has been one of the key leaders who helped grow the business. Since then, the company has grown both its top and bottom line substantially, reaching annual net sales revenue of $11.6 billion and underlying income before income taxes of $1.6 billion in 2024. 

Molson Coors_Gavin Hattersley
Molson Coors' Gavin Hattersley

"We have accomplished so much over the past six years, and one thing I'm certain of is that none of it would have been possible without each of the 16,000 people across our business," said Hattersley in a message to Molson Coors employees. "You built the plans. You brought them to life. You pushed in the right places. You saw what others didn’t. You were willing to take smart risks, to live up to the rich history of our brands while building for an even brighter future. 

"Whether you are on the leadership team or are just getting started in your career here, whether you work in the field, in our offices or in a brewery, whether you are in our largest market or our smallest, you are responsible for our success and you are leading Molson Coors to a brighter future," he continued. 

Murphy USA Inc. 

The board of directors of Murphy USA Inc. appointed David C. Haley as an independent director of the company. Haley is president emeritus of HBK Capital Management, an investment management firm. He previously led HBK Capital Management's High Yield and Distressed Investing team for the United States and Europe. 

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the addition of David to our board," said Madison Murphy, chairman of Murphy USA. "His rich experience in capital management and corporate leadership, will greatly benefit our company. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to advance our strategic objectives and deliver value to our shareholders."

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,750 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. A majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. 

OWL Services 

Equipment, compliance and technology firm OWL Services created a new customer experience team located in the company's new Technical Operations & Training Center in Irving, Texas. 

"Delivering an exceptional customer experience is at the heart of everything OWL does," the company stated. "While continuing to grow and evolve, OWL is committed to driving a unified, customer-first strategy by creating this focused team."

The customer experience team will support customer service at the highest level and:

  • Emphasize proactive engagement for key accounts
  • Drive a unified customer experience framework across all departments to ensure consistent, high-quality interactions
  • Partner with sales and marketing to identify opportunities for cross-selling and premium services
  • Collaborate with marketing to enhance the OWL Services brand, including the development of a customer satisfaction measurement program
  • Align with the technology and operations teams to implement digital tools that will elevate the customer journey at every touchpoint

Todd Rosen, current vice president of strategic sales, will take expanded leadership responsibilities as senior vice president of customer experience. He will lead the company-wide effort to further enhance customer satisfaction, retention and loyalty. 

"Over the years, I've learned that the most valuable thing we can offer our customers is trust — earned through consistency, communication and care," said Rosen. "At OWL, we don't just deliver services — we build lasting relationships. This new initiative isn't just a strategic move; it reflects who we are. I'm honored to lead this effort alongside our exceptional team, creating a customer experience that's not only seamless and responsive but genuinely human."

Rich Products Corp.

Rich Products, a global, family-owned food company, hired Jaimie Lowe as its new executive vice president and CFO. 

Rich's_Jaimie Lowe
Rich Products' Jaimie Lowe

A seasoned global finance leader with more than 25 years of experience and long tenures at companies like Unilever, Danone and most recently Tyson Foods, Lowe brings deep expertise in investment management, corporate development, financial planning and digital transformation. She joins Rich's as a member of its executive team. 

As CFO, Lowe will oversee Rich's financial strategy and planning, risk management, capital structure and key growth initiatives. She will shape and lead global finance into the future, ultimately helping the company deliver on its bold growth aspirations. 

"Jaimie's extensive financial expertise, coupled with her strong background in digital transformation and innovation, make her the right global leader to drive operational excellence and Rich's aggressive growth strategy,” said Richard Ferranti, CEO of Rich Products. "She joins us at a pivotal moment in our growth journey, reinforcing our commitment to remaining a strong family-owned company for generations to come."

SurgePays Inc. 

Derron Winfrey was promoted to the role of president, sales and operations of SurgePays, a technology and wireless telecommunications company. Winfrey will oversee SurgePays' expanding sales organization with a focus on scaling the company's core offerings: LinkUp Mobile prepaid wireless service, prepaid top-ups and financial services, federal Lifeline programs, and the Clearline marketing and customer engagement platform. 

He will also lead the operational buildout of the company's new sales center in El Salvador, and drive enhancements to customer onboarding and experience by leveraging data intelligence across the organization. 

SurgePays_Derron Winfrey
SurgePays' Derron Winfrey

A fintech and wireless industry pioneer with 25-plus years of experience, Winfrey joined SurgePays through its 2019 acquisition of ECS Prepaid, a company he founded. Since then, he has helped transform SurgePays' go-to-market strategy, building out the prepaid business platform, scaling the ISO channel, and preparing the company's LinkUp Mobile MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) for direct market launch with AT&T. 

"Derron has been an intrapreneur on steroids for SurgePays," said Brian Cox, chairman and CEO of SurgePays. "He's been instrumental in expanding our sales team, strengthening our ISO partnerships and positioning SurgePays for our next wave of growth. With him fully focused on sales and operations, we are raising the bar even higher for execution, scale and shareholder value creation."

The Vollrath Co.

The Vollrath Co. appointed Paris Dreibelbis as its new corporate chef and product training manager. In this role, Dreibelbis will lead comprehensive training initiatives designed to elevate product knowledge, culinary innovation and customer engagement across the organization. 

The Vollrath Co._Paris Dreibelbis
The Vollrath Co.'s Paris Dreibelbis

Dreibelbis brings a unique combination of hands-on culinary experience and a deep passion for the foodservice industry, Vollrath said. His background spans prestigious kitchens and food operations, including his recent position as "food fanatic chef" at US Foods and corporate chef at Alto-Shaam. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Paris to the team," said Christina Wegner, vice president of marketing at Vollrath. "His blend of culinary artistry, training acumen and industry insight will be a great asset to continuing to elevate our product education and customer experiences to the next level."

In this new position, Dreibelbis will oversee Vollrath University's training and demonstration initiatives, support new product launches, and serve as a product expert for both internal teams and culinary professionals across the country. 

As part of this transition, longtime corporate chef Rich Rupp will remain with the company part-time to assist with onboarding and ensure a smooth handoff of responsibilities. Rupp, who has been an invaluable resource and ambassador for the brand, will continue to support training initiatives until he decides to retire. 

The Vollrath Co. and Vollrath Foodservice are global leaders in foodservice equipment and supplies that offer an expansive portfolio of award-winning, premium-quality commercial foodservice equipment. 

