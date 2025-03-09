PepsiCo launches the first-ever prebiotic cola in the traditional cola category. Designed to meet changing consumer preferences for more functional ingredients, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola tastes like Pepsi, but with only 5 grams of cane sugar, 30 calories, no artificial sweeteners and 3 grams of prebiotic fiber. Available in a 12-ounce single can for trial and an eight-pack of 12-ounce cans, the beverage will be available at retail in early 2026, located in the traditional carbonated soft drink area alongside the full Pepsi portfolio. According to the company, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola marks the first significant innovation in the traditional cola category in 20 years.