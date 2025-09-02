PepsiCo & Celsius Strengthen Energy Drink Pact

"This agreement marks the next step in PepsiCo reshaping its brand portfolio to position us for long-term growth," said Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Energy is an important growth category, and we believe this move with our partner Celsius creates a stronger multibrand energy portfolio that is better positioned to serve different consumer cohorts. This transaction creates an aligned incentive structure for both parties to bring their individual expertise to better compete in the energy category."

As a fast growing brand in modern energy, Alani Nu complements PepsiCo's energy distribution portfolio, appealing to new female consumers focused on fitness and lifestyle. Alani Nu's move into the PepsiCo system is expected to increase the brand's retail availability in the U.S. and Canada, including within foodservice and other growth channels.

For Celsius Holdings, the Rockstar Energy brand will be additive to its portfolio, attracting incremental consumers who prefer classic energy drink flavors and formats. PepsiCo will continue to distribute Rockstar Energy in the U.S. and Canada for Celsius Holdings.

"Stepping into the role of PepsiCo's strategic energy drink captain in the U.S. is expected to be a pivotal milestone in our journey to shape the future of modern energy and grow our brands within a leading beverage distribution system," said John Fieldly, chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings. "With a proven functional beverage portfolio and a stronger long-term partnership with PepsiCo, we believe that Celsius Holdings is well-positioned to deliver greater innovation, sharper execution and sustained brand growth.

"Together, we will reach more people, in more places, more often, with a total energy portfolio that offers options for every consumer and creates greater value for all our stakeholders," he continued.

According to the companies, strategic rationale for the extended partnership includes:

Increased strategic alignment : By becoming PepsiCo's strategic energy drink captain in the U.S., Celsius Holdings will have the opportunity to drive the strategic direction of a unified energy portfolio through seamless planogram design, SKU prioritization and promotional execution. PepsiCo will lead distribution for all three energy drink brands in the U.S. and Canada — CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy — allowing PepsiCo to further scale and expand distribution, streamline commercial strategy, reach different consumer cohorts and better serve customers.

: By becoming PepsiCo's strategic energy drink captain in the U.S., Celsius Holdings will have the opportunity to drive the strategic direction of a unified energy portfolio through seamless planogram design, SKU prioritization and promotional execution. PepsiCo will lead distribution for all three energy drink brands in the U.S. and Canada — CELSIUS, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy — allowing PepsiCo to further scale and expand distribution, streamline commercial strategy, reach different consumer cohorts and better serve customers. Expanded distribution of Alani Nu : Integrating the female-focused Alani Nu brand into PepsiCo's leading distribution system is expected to unlock greater growth potential through expanded geographic reach, enhanced foodservice penetration and access to new channels.

: Integrating the female-focused Alani Nu brand into PepsiCo's leading distribution system is expected to unlock greater growth potential through expanded geographic reach, enhanced foodservice penetration and access to new channels. Addition of Rockstar Energy broadens Celsius Holdings' total energy portfolio : The addition of Rockstar Energy to Celsius Holdings' portfolio adds classic energy to complement its performance-forward and modern energy offerings. This will contribute to a total energy portfolio approach that appeals to a broader range of consumers with varied tastes and lifestyles.

: The addition of Rockstar Energy to Celsius Holdings' portfolio adds classic energy to complement its performance-forward and modern energy offerings. This will contribute to a total energy portfolio approach that appeals to a broader range of consumers with varied tastes and lifestyles. Financial benefits driving shareholder value creation: This enhanced strategic partnership further aligns incentives between PepsiCo and Celsius Holdings and is expected to accelerate the partnership's performance, driving value for shareholders of both companies.

UBS Investment Bank and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as co-financial advisor to Celsius Holdings and Freshfields US LLP and Greenberg Traurig, P.A. are serving as legal counsel to Celsius Holdings. Centerview Partners LLC is acting as lead financial advisor to PepsiCo. BofA Securities is also serving as a financial advisor, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as legal counsel to PepsiCo, and McCarthy Tétrault LLP is acting as Canadian legal advisor to PepsiCo.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Celsius Holdings is a functional beverage company and the owner of energy drink brand CELSIUS, hydration brand CELSIUS HYDRATION, and health and wellness brand Alani Nu.

With headquarters in Purchase, PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.