Phillips 66' New Headquarters Fuel Site Is State of the Art

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 debuted a new fuel site located near the company's Houston headquarters that showcases a creative approach to the convenience store experience.

Located in Houston's Westchase District, the state-of-the-art 9,300-square-foot c-store sits on three acres and features indoor dining options, a gourmet coffee bar offering 12 blends, a walk-in beer cave, an impressive wine selection tended to by an advanced-level sommelier, 24 fueling positions offering seven grades of gas, and a drive-thru window.

It is operated by OnCue, marking the Stillwater, Okla.-based retailer's debut in the Lone Star State.

"At Phillips 66 we understand that a tank of gas isn't just a tank of gas," said Sunny Lopez, manager, Brand at Phillips 66. "We are a launch pad for our consumers who are looking for new experiences and excitement, even in the everyday things. With fast flow pumps, mobile pay capabilities and an upgraded convenience store, our new HQ fuel site marks our brand's commitment to exceed consumer expectations."

The site, which opened in December, highlights ongoing efforts by Phillips 66 to elevate the company's gasoline brands, which also include Conoco and 76 in the United states, JET in the United Kingdom, and JET and Coop in continental Europe.

The company is reimaging more than 5,000 branded U.S. sites. Reimaged sites are seeing an average 3 percent volume uplift and increased sales inside the convenience store, illustrating a strong return on the investment, Phillips 66 stated.

In the U.K., plans are in the works to build a first-class JET site close to the Phillips 66 Humber Refinery. The project involves the conversion of an existing JET site near the refinery to accommodate both truck and passenger-car customers, and an upgrade to a more modern c-store. It will also be the first U.K. JET site to incorporate electric vehicle chargers.

"Upgrading the Humber site is part of our ongoing effort to increase the placement of our product," said Oliver Mueller, retail business manager, U.K. Marketing. "We plan to use it as a model to show customers and dealers what the JET brand can do, to help us further grow our share of the market."

Work on the site is expected to begin in April, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In Germany and Austria, Phillips 66 is upgrading its network of JET branded sites to grow nonfuel income and market share by implementing a bistro concept, and additionally getting into the car wash business in Germany with JET Wash.

The company is also investing in car care areas complete with vacuum cleaners, air guns for dust and other amenities.

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company.