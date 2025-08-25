SurgePays is launching a family of "phone-in-a-box" prepaid service smartphones, with packaging and pricing designed specifically for convenience stores and non-wireless retail channels. The Better Phone features a 6.3-inch HD IPS screen, 32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, a slot for insertion of a microSD card, a 5MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It also includes a 3000mAh removable battery. The Best Phone boasts a 6.5-inch HD IPS screen, 32GB of internal memory, 3GB of RAM expandable by another 3GB, a 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It features a 3000mAH removable battery as well. These ready-to-go smartphone kits are offered under SurgePays' LinkUp Mobile brand and operate on the AT&T network.