PHOTO GALLERY: New Flagship Location Is Among Pilot's Network Expansion Moves

New Horizons Upgrades

More than 200 Pilot and Flying J locations have been upgraded to date as part of the company's New Horizons initiative, while the company continuously integrates feedback from team members and guests after every remodel. Pilot's guests shared that they are 80% more likely to return after visiting a remodeled location, underscoring the program's impact and value.

So far this year, the company has completed 11 remodels, extensively upgrading restrooms and showers, expanding kitchens and implementing thoughtful layouts to create a more seamless and consistent experience for guests and team members.

Recently remodeled locations include:

Pilot store No. 200 — Boron, Calif.

Pilot store No. 365 — Madera, Calif.

Pilot store No. 575 — St. Mary's, Ga.

Pilot store No. 495 — Brooklyn, Iowa

Pilot store No. 595 — Marion, Ill.

Pilot store No. 41 — Mt. Sterling, Ky.

Flying J store No. 676 — Gulfport, Miss.

Pilot store No. 7976 — Troutman, N.C.

Flying J store No. 852 — Lancaster, Ontario, Canada

Flying J store No. 789 — London, Ontario, Canada

Flying J store No. 790 — Napanee, Ontario, Canada

Network Expansion

Pilot is broadening its network, opening its first new travel center of the year in Winfield, Ala., and adding three dealer locations to the Pilot and One9 travel center network. These locations add more than 150 truck parking spaces to Pilot's network. In addition, the company opened five new maintenance and tire service shops this quarter, bringing the total number of Southern Tire Mart at Pilot locations to more than 80 nationwide.

Charging the Journey

Pilot's EV network now surpasses 130 locations in more than 25 states. Since the beginning of this year, Pilot has installed 12 new fast-charging locations spanning 10 states — Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, California, Oregon and Missouri.

Extra-Mile Rewards

Pilot is enhancing professional drivers and everyday travelers' journeys with personalized offers in the myRewards Plus app. During April, professional drivers can activate PushForPoints within the app to earn up to five points per gallon after six qualifying fills of 50-plus gallons of commercial diesel. Auto drivers can take advantage of a 10-cent discount on every gallon of gas when they save the offer in the app.

Guests can also indulge in Pilot's craveable pizza by purchasing two slices to receive a free 20-ounce Coca-Cola product through May 12.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.