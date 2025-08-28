 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Wawa Debuts Travel Center Format

The location is part of the retailer's expansion plans for North Carolina.
Melissa Kress
Wawa Logo

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Wawa Inc. entered new retail territory on Aug. 28, but this time it was a new format — not a new region. 

The convenience store retailer took another step forward in its journey with the opening of its first travel center. Located in Hope Mills, the North Carolina travel center is the first Wawa site designed to serve professional drivers, family travelers, and local friends and neighbors. 

To mark the milestone, Wawa was joined by hundreds of customers, local officials and community partners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, parade of fuel and electric vehicle milestones and a Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition honoring first responders.

[Read more: Wawa Makes Moves in Middle Tennessee]

"We're thrilled to premier the new travel center format in Hope Mills and bring Wawa's fresh food, beverages and convenience to local customers while serving a need to the community, travelers and professional drivers," Brian Schaller, president of Wawa.

"This historic milestone kicks off the next chapter of our growth as we debut a new store format and prepare to bring it to additional locations in Ohio and Indiana in the coming months," Schaller added.

  • Ribbon cutting celebration at the opening of the Wawa Hope Mills Travel Center
  • The Wawa Hope Mills Travel Center sign welcoming professional drivers
  • The opening date sign at the Wawa Hope Mills Travel Center
  • The exterior of the Wawa Hope Mills Travel Center
  • An overhead image of the Wawa Hope Mills Travel Center

During the grand opening, Wawa launched its Lending a Helping Hoagie campaign, with a portion of the first week of hoagie sales, up to $2,500, in the Hope Mills Travel Center store benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina.

Moving Into North Carolina

With more than 8,000 square feet of space, the travel center features Wawa's signature fresh food and beverage offer, fuel for passenger vehicles and a high-speed diesel fuel court for the needs of professional tractor-trailer drivers. Fuel features include six high-speed diesel fuel lanes, accepting over-the-road payments and 20 fuel spots for passenger drivers. 

The store boasts interior and exterior seating areas, and a large open design for the fresh food and beverage area. Other amenities include a CAT weigh station, free parking for tractor-trailers, well-appointed restrooms and a pet relief area. 

The Hope Mills Travel Center marks the retailer's 15th store in North Carolina. Over the next eight to 10 years, Wawa plans to build and open six to eight stores per year, reaching a total of 90 stores in North Carolina. To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million per store and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners to build the store. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates with Wawa expecting to create more than 3,000 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in the state.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,100 stores located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, D.C.

