PHOTO GALLERY: Wawa Debuts Travel Center Format
During the grand opening, Wawa launched its Lending a Helping Hoagie campaign, with a portion of the first week of hoagie sales, up to $2,500, in the Hope Mills Travel Center store benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina.
Moving Into North Carolina
With more than 8,000 square feet of space, the travel center features Wawa's signature fresh food and beverage offer, fuel for passenger vehicles and a high-speed diesel fuel court for the needs of professional tractor-trailer drivers. Fuel features include six high-speed diesel fuel lanes, accepting over-the-road payments and 20 fuel spots for passenger drivers.
The store boasts interior and exterior seating areas, and a large open design for the fresh food and beverage area. Other amenities include a CAT weigh station, free parking for tractor-trailers, well-appointed restrooms and a pet relief area.
The Hope Mills Travel Center marks the retailer's 15th store in North Carolina. Over the next eight to 10 years, Wawa plans to build and open six to eight stores per year, reaching a total of 90 stores in North Carolina. To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million per store and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners to build the store. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates with Wawa expecting to create more than 3,000 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in the state.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 1,100 stores located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, D.C.