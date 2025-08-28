PHOTO GALLERY: Wawa Debuts Travel Center Format

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Wawa Inc. entered new retail territory on Aug. 28, but this time it was a new format — not a new region.

The convenience store retailer took another step forward in its journey with the opening of its first travel center. Located in Hope Mills, the North Carolina travel center is the first Wawa site designed to serve professional drivers, family travelers, and local friends and neighbors.

To mark the milestone, Wawa was joined by hundreds of customers, local officials and community partners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, parade of fuel and electric vehicle milestones and a Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition honoring first responders.

"We're thrilled to premier the new travel center format in Hope Mills and bring Wawa's fresh food, beverages and convenience to local customers while serving a need to the community, travelers and professional drivers," Brian Schaller, president of Wawa.