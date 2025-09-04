 Skip to main content

Pilot Celebrates Professional Drivers Throughout September

The travel center chain kicks off a first-of-its-kind Road Warrior contest and introduces exclusive deals.
Danielle Romano
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is celebrating professional drivers in September for Driver Appreciation Month with a first-of-its-kind Road Warrior contest and exclusive deals.

This year, Pilot is teaming up with TV and YouTube stars Diesel Brothers to award the 2025 Road Warrior winner with a customized Kenworth semi-truck and a $50,000 cash prize. Pilot's annual Road Warrior contest shines a spotlight on the incredible stories of professional drivers who go the distance with excellent safety records and service to the community. 

Fans can watch the truck come to life by following @SparksMotorsCo on YouTube as they overhaul the rig for Pilot's Road Warrior winner. 

The 2025 Road Warrior grand prize winner will receive the custom Kenworth truck and $50,000. Drivers can be nominated between Sept. 2-19. The winner will be announced in October.

To show appreciation for all professional drivers, Pilot is offering exclusive deals through Sept. 30 in the Pilot app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:

  • Three free drinks every week, featuring top-selling brands from the cooler
  • Extra deals and exclusive discounts on popular snacks and signature Pilot food items
  • A 10% discount on food and beverages for military and veteran professional drivers authenticated through ID.me

"At every turn, professional drivers bring their grit and dedication to deliver the goods that keep our economy moving," said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot. "We owe professional drivers our gratitude for their hard work. Driver Appreciation Month is an opportunity for us to say 'thanks for the drive' and show drivers how much they matter by recognizing and rewarding them for going the extra mile."

More information about Driver Appreciation Month is available online.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Travel Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. 

