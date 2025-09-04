Pilot Celebrates Professional Drivers Throughout September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is celebrating professional drivers in September for Driver Appreciation Month with a first-of-its-kind Road Warrior contest and exclusive deals.

This year, Pilot is teaming up with TV and YouTube stars Diesel Brothers to award the 2025 Road Warrior winner with a customized Kenworth semi-truck and a $50,000 cash prize. Pilot's annual Road Warrior contest shines a spotlight on the incredible stories of professional drivers who go the distance with excellent safety records and service to the community.

Fans can watch the truck come to life by following @SparksMotorsCo on YouTube as they overhaul the rig for Pilot's Road Warrior winner.

The 2025 Road Warrior grand prize winner will receive the custom Kenworth truck and $50,000. Drivers can be nominated between Sept. 2-19. The winner will be announced in October.