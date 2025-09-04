Pilot Celebrates Professional Drivers Throughout September
To show appreciation for all professional drivers, Pilot is offering exclusive deals through Sept. 30 in the Pilot app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:
- Three free drinks every week, featuring top-selling brands from the cooler
- Extra deals and exclusive discounts on popular snacks and signature Pilot food items
- A 10% discount on food and beverages for military and veteran professional drivers authenticated through ID.me
"At every turn, professional drivers bring their grit and dedication to deliver the goods that keep our economy moving," said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot. "We owe professional drivers our gratitude for their hard work. Driver Appreciation Month is an opportunity for us to say 'thanks for the drive' and show drivers how much they matter by recognizing and rewarding them for going the extra mile."
More information about Driver Appreciation Month is available online.
Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Travel Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.