Pilot Co. Completes 100 Remodels Under New Horizon Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To celebrate the completion of more than 100 remodels from the $1 billion New Horizons initiative, Pilot Co. hosted events for professional drivers and community members at the recently overhauled Flying J travel center in Salt Lake City and at the newly rebuilt Pilot travel center in Greenfield, Ind.

[Read more: Pilot Co. Joins U.S. Department of Defense Program to Offer Opportunities to Service Members]

Both travel centers now offer several updated features, including renovated restrooms and showers, a new kitchen and expanded freshly prepared foods, self-checkouts, laundry facilities and an upgraded lounge for professional drivers.

"Reaching 100 remodeled locations since launching our New Horizons initiative is a proud milestone for our teams and a reflection of our commitment to enhance the travel experience for everyone on the road," said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization at Pilot. "These upgrades are an investment in our teams, in our guests and in our communities, making our locations a great place to work and shop."

The Salt Lake City location welcomed television personalities the Diesel Brothers, travel-influencer family the Jurgys, local officials and school district leaders for a day of music, games and giveaways. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting and $20,000 check presentation to West High School's Health Clinic, and also included food sampling, gas card giveaways and meet-and-greets with the Diesel Brothers by their iconic BroDozer and Freedom Bus.

The Greenfield site launched its festivities with a grand re-opening ribbon cutting, two $10,000 check presentations to each of the local school districts, prize giveaways, Pilot swag, food sampling and a special appearance by social media influencer Clarissa Rankin.

Pilot introduced its New Horizons investment in the spring of 2022. A three-year plan that aims to overhaul more than 400 stores, the program took into account customer feedback and suggestions to lead its design remodels. The company has also started to incorporate electric vehicle charging stations into its new and existing builds, opening the first 17 stations this past week.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a majority-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.

Pilot Co. is No. 11 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.