Pilot Co. Debuts More Remodeled Locations Under New Horizon Initiative

The three-year, $1 billion New Horizons initiative is the company's most significant investment in store modernization to date. It will fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers and make additional upgrades at several more locations across the country.
The new Pilot travel center in Palmdale and remodeled locations elsewhere incorporate Pilot Co.'s latest store amenities and modern finishes, including:
- Altoona, Iowa: Upgraded restrooms and bathrooms, an expanded deli menu and new Cinnabon kiosk.
- Boonville, Mo.: A new breakroom for team members, new kitchen to serve guests their favorite homecooked meal and four self-checkouts.
- Florence, S.C.: A new kitchen for team members to prepare an expanded menu of fresh food and grab-and-go cold items, fully remodeled Wendy's and four self-checkouts.
- Gordonsville, Tenn.: Brand new restrooms and showers, newly remodeled Dunkin'.
- Hope Hull, Ala.: Newly added deli with grab-and-go options, an expanded beverage selection and new Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J service center.
- Joplin, Mo.: Upgraded food and beverage selections, fully remodeled Wendy's and four new self-checkouts.
- Palmdale, Calif.: Brand new location featuring a full deli with freshly prepared pizza, homestyle meals and grab-and-go options; Subway, Cinnabon, four self-checkouts, five shower rooms, 55 truck parking spaces, 142 gasoline fueling positions and seven diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling.
- Pontoon Beach, Ill.: Fully remodeled restrooms, bathrooms, showers, kitchen and Cinnabon kiosk.
- Sullivan, Mo.: Upgraded deli with additional grab-and-go items, expanded beverage selection and four new self-checkouts.
Through Oct. 23, guests can save 25 percent on food and beverages at the Hope Hull, Joplin, and Sullivan locations by entering the promo code PFJOctober in the myRewards Plus app.
Additionally, to help guests go farther, Pilot Co. is offering a 10-cents-per-gallon gas discount at all participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers through Oct. 31, along with weekly deals to save on popular snacks and beverages with the myRewards Plus app.
As part of the New Horizons initiative and in honor of its history of giving back, Pilot Co. is donating a total of $110,000 to 10 local school districts in the recently remodeled and new store locations to support their robotics programs, purchase needed equipment such as projectors and expand their creative labs.
Knoxville-based Pilot Co. operates more than 800 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces.