Pilot Co. Debuts More Remodeled Locations Under New Horizon Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. continues to make progress on its New Horizons initiative with the recent opening of one newly built travel canter in Palmdale, Calif., and the completion of eight more remodels in its existing footprint.

To commemorate these stores with customers and team members, the travel center operator teamed up with Monster Energy and local community partner organizations to host on-site events from California to Missouri featuring BMX bike shows, break dancers, special guests, giveaways and more than $100,000 in donations to area schools.

The festivities were held throughout September and will continue in October with special offers and giving back check presentations at three locations with newly completed remodels.