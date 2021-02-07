Pilot Co. Introduces Year-Round Military Discounts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In appreciation of the military community and all who have served, Pilot Co. and its family of travel center brands launched a new year-round military discount program.

The exclusive 10-percent discount on food and beverages — including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks, non-alcoholic cooler beverages, hot and cold food items, candy and snacks — is now available to all veterans, active-duty and retired service members, National Guard, Reserves, spouses and their immediate family members once validated through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app.

The discount can be redeemed at participating owned and operated locations, including more than 700 Pilot Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers and 680 fast-food restaurants in the United States.

Founded by Jim Haslam, a Korean War veteran, Pilot Co. is proud to extend its longstanding support of service members by offering this year-round discount to eligible guests and team members, the travel center operator stated.

"It is our honor to provide this discount program in appreciation of the military community and all they do for our country," said Haslam. "We are forever grateful to them for their service and this is one way we are able to give back to those who have given so much. This July 4, let's all take a moment to reflect and thank those who have sacrificed so that we may continue to celebrate our independence."

Through the ID.me solution, guests and team members will validate veterans' military status in just a few minutes and once completed, automatically receive the discount when using myRewards at checkout.

"We're proud to be supporting this effort by Pilot Co. to provide discounts to military community members," said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me and Iraq War veteran. "It is incredibly important to give back to the individuals that sacrifice to preserve our way of life."

Once users are verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app, a green military badge will appear on the user's profile page and a permanent saved offer tile will be on the Rewards page of the app indicating the discount is active.

In addition to the new military discount program, Pilot Co. gives back to military and veteran organizations that provide education and employment programs to support service members and their families. The company recently donated $100,000 to the Call of Duty Endowment in honor of Military Appreciation Month which will help place nearly 200 veterans into high-quality careers.

Knoxville-based Pilot Co. operates more than 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fuel stops to provide value, convenience and perks to fleets and professional drivers at more than 240 locations across the United States.