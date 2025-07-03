 Skip to main content

Pilot Fuels the Summer Travel Season

The $8 "Fuel Kit" lets drivers mix and match their favorites, offering hundreds of possible combinations.
Danielle Romano
Pilot Fuel Kit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With summer in full swing, Pilot is introducing a "Fuel Kit" as the ultimate fill-up.

Packed with all the flavors road trippers crave, this customizable deal is the perfect on-the-go snack box for summer journeys and everything in between, the travel center chain stated.

Available now through Sept. 2 at more than 340 participating Pilot and Flying J locations, the Fuel Kit lets drivers mix and match their favorites, offering hundreds of possible combinations. For just $8, the ultimate snack deal features:

  • One small bag of Frito-Lay brand chips (up to 4.25-ounces)
  • One standard-size candy (up to 2.25-ounces)
  • One any-size fountain drink
  • Three hot, crispy chicken tenders
"There's nothing better than an epic road trip, a great playlist and your favorite sweet and savory snacks within arm's reach," said Sean Marrero, vice president of food and beverage at Pilot. "That's why we created the Fuel Kit, to bring convenience, variety and value together in one perfectly portable and personalized deal so that drivers can get back out on their journey."

Recent findings from the "2025 Campspot x Pilot Summer Travel Survey" revealed that nearly 60% of summer travelers crave a mix of sweet and salty snacks while also aiming to maximize their travel budget. 

For added savings, myRewards members can receive up a 10-cent discount for a limited time. The offer is valid only at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 branded, owned and/or operated locations.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Travel Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. 

