Pilot Grows to Meet Summer Travel Demand

Growing Its Network

Pilot continues to grow and enhance its travel center network with new stores and remodeled locations. Recently opened locations include:

Pilot at Port Allen, La.

Pilot at Hudson, Colo.

Express Fuel at Vinton, Texas

Shell Flying J at Monte Creek, British Columbia

Pilot dealers at Perris, Calif., and Cedar Grove, Wis.

Pilot completed renovations to 11 travel centers in the second quarter including:

Pilot at Fort Pierce, Fla.

Pilot at Benton, Ark.

Pilot at Klamath Falls and Chemult, Ore.

Pilot at Madera, Calif.

Pilot at Paducah, Ky.

Pilot at Plymouth, Ind.

Pilot at Erie, Pa.

Flying J at Pearl, Miss.

Flying J at Ogden, Utah

Xpress Fuels at Clint, Texas

Fueling All Journeys

EV fast-charging stations were added to 36 new Pilot locations since March, growing the chain's coast-to-coast EV network with locations on major routes across 35 states.

Pilot is also expanding access to alternative fuels to meet the needs of its trucking customers, recently celebrating the installation of the country's first two B99 biodiesel retail offerings for commercial drivers at its travel centers in Decatur, Ill., and Des Moines, Iowa.

Delivering Miles of Good

Pilot is committed to investing in its team members and the communities it serves through its new corporate giving initiative, Miles of Good, and has donated $14.9 million to charities since 2020. With each store opening and major renovation, Pilot donates to local school districts, now totaling $1.6 million since 2020.

Other recent philanthropic efforts through Miles of Good include:

In celebration of Military Appreciation Month in May, Pilot donated more than $100,000 to Folds of Honor.

Pilot raised more than $1.1 million through in-store round ups, including $650,000 in May in recognition of American Stroke Month.

In addition, Pilot launched Pilot Cares, a team member assistance fund that offers financial support to those facing unexpected hardships.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Travel Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.