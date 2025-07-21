 Skip to main content

Pilot Grows to Meet Summer Travel Demand

The chain added five new locations and renovated 11 more travel centers during the second quarter.
Danielle Romano
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is helping guests make the most of their journeys this summer, fueling the busy travel season with new locations, remodels, electric vehicle (EV) charging network expansion and bringing on new team members.

"We are going the extra mile this summer to ensure we continue to create exceptional experiences for the over 1.2 million guests we serve every day," said Brad Anderson, president, retail at Pilot. "Our purpose is showing people they matter at every turn, and that starts with our team members working across our network and continues with our investments in retail, to grow and update our industry-leading network of stores to meet the needs of our guests and the communities we serve."

Growing Its Network

Pilot continues to grow and enhance its travel center network with new stores and remodeled locations. Recently opened locations include:

  • Pilot at Port Allen, La.
  • Pilot at Hudson, Colo.
  • Express Fuel at Vinton, Texas
  • Shell Flying J at Monte Creek, British Columbia
  • Pilot dealers at Perris, Calif., and Cedar Grove, Wis.

Pilot completed renovations to 11 travel centers in the second quarter including:

  • Pilot at Fort Pierce, Fla.
  • Pilot at Benton, Ark.
  • Pilot at Klamath Falls and Chemult, Ore.
  • Pilot at Madera, Calif.
  • Pilot at Paducah, Ky.
  • Pilot at Plymouth, Ind.
  • Pilot at Erie, Pa.
  • Flying J at Pearl, Miss.
  • Flying J at Ogden, Utah
  • Xpress Fuels at Clint, Texas

Fueling All Journeys

EV fast-charging stations were added to 36 new Pilot locations since March, growing the chain's coast-to-coast EV network with locations on major routes across 35 states.

Pilot is also expanding access to alternative fuels to meet the needs of its trucking customers, recently celebrating the installation of the country's first two B99 biodiesel retail offerings for commercial drivers at its travel centers in Decatur, Ill., and Des Moines, Iowa. 

Delivering Miles of Good

Pilot is committed to investing in its team members and the communities it serves through its new corporate giving initiative, Miles of Good, and has donated $14.9 million to charities since 2020. With each store opening and major renovation, Pilot donates to local school districts, now totaling $1.6 million since 2020. 

Other recent philanthropic efforts through Miles of Good include:

  • In celebration of Military Appreciation Month in May, Pilot donated more than $100,000 to Folds of Honor.
  • Pilot raised more than $1.1 million through in-store round ups, including $650,000 in May in recognition of American Stroke Month.

In addition, Pilot launched Pilot Cares, a team member assistance fund that offers financial support to those facing unexpected hardships.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Pilot Travel Centers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 900 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. 

