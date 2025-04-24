Snack Factory's Pop'ums blend the "munchability" of popcorn and the crispy crunch of pretzels into a fun-to-eat snack, according to the company. With millennials looking for new types of salty snacks and unique textures in snacking on the rise, Snack Factory was inspired to create its most distinctive product to date. The premium baked snack was inspired by the shape of popcorn and designed to hold flavor. Pop'ums comes in three varieties: White Cheddar, Golden Mustard BBQ and Sea Salt. They are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.49 per 9-ounce bag.