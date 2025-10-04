Prairie City Bakery is adding a burst of color and flavor to its extensive bulk doughnut lineup with the launch of two varieties: Chocolate Iced Sprinkle Yeast Donut and White Iced Sprinkle Yeast Donut. Designed for maximum convenience, Prairie City Bakery's thaw-and-sell bulk doughnut program allows retailers to offer fresh, high-quality doughnuts with minimal effort — simply thaw, merchandise and serve. The new varieties are aimed at meeting the increasing demand for visually exciting and indulgent bakery items.