PreciTaste Foodservice Platforms

PreciTaste launched a line of off-the-shelf products: the Prep Assistant, Planner Assistant and Station Assistant. The platforms provide scalable foodservice solutions to convenience stores, mid-size quick-service and fast casual restaurants, and grocery stores. The Prep Assistant uses information from each operation to predict demand and guide crews on how much to prep per day. The Planner Assistant uses quantity forecasts to produce an automated production schedule to ensure crews make the right quantity at the right time. As more data is collected, the complete Vision AI cooking system, the Station Assistant, uses demand prediction, inventory sensing and deep learning recommendations to provide further guidance to crews at each food station, according to the company.