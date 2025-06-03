AutoBrite introduces a prefabricated ModBrite Car Wash System, with a small footprint that allows convenience store operators to keep their old car wash structures or install the pre-fab structure within just weeks. C-stores can have a technologically advanced, automated, express mini-tunnel car wash with a conveyor belt system that is optimized for profitability in a fraction of the time as most other modern car wash options, according to the company. Standard features include stainless steel construction and an advanced dual 30-inch conveyor belt system that delivers benefits such as four times the output of traditional in-bay automatic systems, in footprints as small as 35 feet, AutoBrite noted.