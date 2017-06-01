PriceAdvantage, a fuel price management software company and division of Skyline Products, announced the release of a new patent-pending, machine learning-based Predictive Modeling component to help fuel retailers make more informed pricing decisions. The new PriceAdvantage Predictive Modeling component shows retailers analysis of their performance at different market positions, and helps them quickly predict buyer behavior and play to their preferred market position. The new model also allows retailers to price with confidence with charts that visually represent the performance of their fuel business. PriceAdvantage uses Big Data, machine learning and artificial intelligence to help fuel retailers better predict customer tolerance for price increases and competitor movement.