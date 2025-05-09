PriceBook IQ makes pricing easier by keeping everything connected across your POS and back-office systems. It helps reduce errors, automate vendor updates, and ensure prices are published correctly.

Its AI engine monitors data for anomalies and gaps, helping you catch issues early and protect margins before they impact sales.

You also get full SKU-level visibility, track margins, performance, and trends across products and zones. This makes it easier to handle product launches, streamline approvals, and manage zone pricing with confidence.

Unlike basic systems that only store data, PriceBook IQ continuously validates and optimizes pricing. The result: every price you publish is accurate, competitive, and profitable.