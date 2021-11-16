Pricing Sensitivity May Have Widespread Adverse Impact on C-stores Into Start of 2022

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — As temperatures begin to cool, so will consumer behaviors.

As of late, however, convenience stores have managed to hold steady even in a climate where rising costs and supply chain shortages are exerting pressures beyond the already-delicate balance of changed shopper behavior that's been sustained well into 2021, according to the October 2021 C-store Shopper Trends Report from PDI, powered by PDI Insights Cloud data.

This month's installment of the insights report examines the opportunities in the c-store industry to leverage technology, data and shopper insights to drive consumer engagement and increase conversion from the pump to the store.

According to overall trip patterns, morning rush, lunch and afternoon in-store foot traffic at convenience stores is consistent with pre-pandemic behavior, signaling that consumers are still holding true to their pre-pandemic routines.

However, overall store trips have leveled out over the past few months, signaling that consumers are being more deliberate with their trips. This makes the pump-to-store conversion even more critical for shoppers already on-premise, according to PDI.