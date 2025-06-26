As part of its push to stay ahead of consumer preferences with trend-driven innovations from its iconic brands, Kellanova Away From Home introduces several new Pringles products. Pringles Chili Cheese Fries features a hearty blend of flavors mixed with nacho cheese. Pringles Hot Honey are spicy-sweet with notes of honey, aged cayenne peppers and spice in each bite. Pringles Everything Bagel captures "the nation's favorite bagel craze" with no cream cheese needed, according to the company. All three products have a suggested retail price of $4.19 and are available to ship to convenience stores nationwide.