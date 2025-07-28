 Skip to main content

Private Label Sales Increase in First Half of 2025

The 4.4% uptick follows a record year in 2024.
Melissa Kress
NEW YORK — Consumer interest in private label products has not slowed down in 2025.

According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), private label dollar sales increased 4.4% in all outlets for the six months ending June 15 vs. the same period last year. This is compared to a 1.1% uptick for national brands, according to Circana data provided exclusively to PLMA. 

In unit sales, store brands posted a 0.4% increase, while national brands fell 0.6%.

"It's exciting to see store brands continue on a strong trajectory this year," said PLMA President Peggy Davies. "Shoppers are clearly recognizing the unbeatable combination of quality, value and innovation that store brands bring to the table."

Overall, store brand market share for the first half of the year increased to 21.2% for dollars and 23.2% for units, both all-time highs.

Looking at departments, store brand dollar sales for the 52 weeks ending June 15 increased in seven of nine sections, led by refrigerated, which was up 13%, followed by beverages (4.8%), frozen (3.8%), general food (2.5%), pet care (2%), home care (1.4%) and beauty (1.1%). General merchandise (-0.4%) and health (-0.1%) were down.

In unit sales, store brands were ahead in all but one department, with beverages (4.2%) showing the way, followed by home care (3.4%), pet care (3.3%), frozen (2.1%), refrigerated (1.3%), general food (1.2%), beauty (0.4%) and health (0.3%). Only general merchandise (-2.5%) was off.

PLMA projects total store brand sales for 2025 will approach $277 billion; in 2024, the figure was $271 billion, a record. 

The Private Label Manufacturers Association is a nonprofit trade organization founded in 1979 to promote the store brands industry. With executive offices in New York and International Council offices in Amsterdam, PLMA represents more than 5,200 member companies worldwide. 

