Private Label Sales Increase in First Half of 2025

NEW YORK — Consumer interest in private label products has not slowed down in 2025.

According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), private label dollar sales increased 4.4% in all outlets for the six months ending June 15 vs. the same period last year. This is compared to a 1.1% uptick for national brands, according to Circana data provided exclusively to PLMA.

In unit sales, store brands posted a 0.4% increase, while national brands fell 0.6%.

"It's exciting to see store brands continue on a strong trajectory this year," said PLMA President Peggy Davies. "Shoppers are clearly recognizing the unbeatable combination of quality, value and innovation that store brands bring to the table."

Overall, store brand market share for the first half of the year increased to 21.2% for dollars and 23.2% for units, both all-time highs.