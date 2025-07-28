Private Label Sales Increase in First Half of 2025
Looking at departments, store brand dollar sales for the 52 weeks ending June 15 increased in seven of nine sections, led by refrigerated, which was up 13%, followed by beverages (4.8%), frozen (3.8%), general food (2.5%), pet care (2%), home care (1.4%) and beauty (1.1%). General merchandise (-0.4%) and health (-0.1%) were down.
In unit sales, store brands were ahead in all but one department, with beverages (4.2%) showing the way, followed by home care (3.4%), pet care (3.3%), frozen (2.1%), refrigerated (1.3%), general food (1.2%), beauty (0.4%) and health (0.3%). Only general merchandise (-2.5%) was off.
PLMA projects total store brand sales for 2025 will approach $277 billion; in 2024, the figure was $271 billion, a record.
