Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy partner to introduce ProPack Snack, a high-protein cottage cheese designed for busy, health-conscious consumers to fuel an active lifestyle. ProPack Snack is packaged in a 4-ounce portable cup and delivers 12 grams of protein per serving. Designed to offer protein-packed goodness without compromising on taste, the product is suitable for a post-workout snack or midday boost, and caters to the growing demand for high-protein grab-and-go items.