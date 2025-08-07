Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy partner to introduce ProPack Snack, a high-protein cottage cheese designed for busy, health-conscious consumers to fuel active lifestyle. Packaged in a 4-ounce portable cup, the ProPack Snack offers 12 grams of protein for serving, featuring a blend of taste and nutrition that's suitable for a post-workout snack or a midday boost. The ProPack Snack caters to the growing demand for high-protein grab-and-go items.