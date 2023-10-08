ProWave Recyclable Tote

Hilex, a Novolex brand, introduces new options for its ProWAVE Tote, a recyclable, reusable tote bag. Customers can choose a white, gray or brown tote that features either a 2.25-mil gauge film that's manufactured with a minimum of 40 percent post-consumer recycled material or one made with 1.7-mil gauge film. The shopping bag includes folded handles and a sturdy double-ply top, along with a flat bottom design that allows for efficient packing. The bags can be used for hot, cold or frozen food, can be recycled at in-store drop-off or take-back programs and are designed to be compliant with new standards and legislation.