QuickChek Adds a Taste of Fall to the Menu

This fall marks QuickChek's third season as the Official Sub of the New York Giants. The retailer's starting lineup features classic fall flavors in all-new recipes. Built with fresh, locally baked bread from Teixeira's Bakery, the new sub recipes include:

Thick-Cut, Homestyle BBQ Turkey: Bringing together spicy, smoky and a little crunch, the recipe is made with sliced pepperjack cheese, jalapeños, red onions, ranch and a smoky barbecue sauce on toasted bread.

Thick-Cut, Homestyle Chipotle Turkey Club: A flavor-packed mix of crispy bacon, ripened tomatoes, shredded lettuce and a chipotle mayo on toasted bread.

"At QuickChek, we come together as a team to deliver more to our customers every day," said Blake Segal, senior vice president of QuickChek. "Along with the launch of our Pumpkin Spice Coffee earlier this month, our fall lineup introduces bold new recipes alongside trusted classics for great tasting choices just in time for the coming busy fall season — and all at great value."

Other new seasonal favorites from QuickChek include an array of pumpkin-flavored beverages, including the Pumpkin Caramel Delight Shake, Pumpkin Caramel Oat Milk Latte, pumpkin protein smoothies and the return of the Pumpkin Cookies-and-Cream Shake.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates more than 150 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.