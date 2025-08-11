QuickChek Brings Fall Favorite Back to Its Coffee Bar

Made from 100% Arabica beans and locally roasted for bold flavor and maximum freshness, QuickChek's Pumpkin Spice Coffee transports drinkers to fall with every sip, the company said. The medium-roast seasonal favorite features notes of rich pumpkin compounded with an aromatic blend of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and ginger.

Coffee lovers can enjoy their Pumpkin Spice Coffee hot, iced, frozen or in take-home formats:

Hot and iced Pumpkin Spice Coffee is available at QuickChek's self-serve coffee bar, where guests can customize their brew with more than 20 creamer options, including dairy, nondairy and plant-based; a variety of sweeteners; and toppings at no additional charge.

Breakfast fans can get their Pumpkin Spice Coffee for just 99 cents when they add a breakfast sandwich or burrito to their order. Customers who need a pumpkin pick-me-up but can't make it in store can also place a delivery order in the QuickChek mobile app for up to 2-ounces.

Frozen Pumpkin Spice beverages are handcrafted and made to order for those who prefer their pumpkin with a cool twist.

Customers who have an early morning practice, staff meeting or other gathering where coffee for a group is a must-have can purchase Pumpkin Spice Coffee in 64-ounce brew boxes of ground coffee starting Aug. 25.

QuickChek's pumpkin-infused drinks and smoothies will be available at all locations across New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Long Island while supplies last.

Whitehouse Station-based QuickChek operates more than 150 c-stores throughout New Jersey, and New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc.