RaceTrac Adds to Limited-Time Menu
The retailer's Brunch Burger and four other items offer innovative flavors.
The lineup of new LTOs also includes:
- BBQ Chicken Hawaiian Pizza — Sweet and spicy with grilled chicken, hot jalapeños, juicy pineapple, tangy BBQ sauce and melted cheese.
- Mango Habanero Wings — The perfect balance of tropical sweetness with fiery heat.
- Apple Pie Empanada — A sweet warm and cinnamon treat that RaceTrac recommends pairing with a serving of swirl world for an à la mode experience. RaceTrac's Swirl World offers a pay-one-price model, letting customers load up on unlimited toppings for the price of a cup. Toppings vary by store and include favorites like crushed graham crackers, chocolate chips and gummy bears.
- Southwest BBQ Chicken Wrap — A refreshing meal served cold with chicken, corn, black beans, shredded carrots and cabbage, and drenched in BBQ sauce
The new menu additions showcase RaceTrac's commitment to delighting customers with innovative flavors that fuel their days, the company said. All items are only available while supplies last.
Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations represent the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.
RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program.