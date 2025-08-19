RaceTrac Adds to Limited-Time Menu

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is adding five limited-time offers (LTO) to its menu, giving customers the chance to try an array of new and crave-worthy items.

The convenience store operator's Brunch Burger is the star of the LTO show, according to the company. It features a hamburger patty, fluffy egg, melty cheese, crispy bacon and a golden hashbrown on a soft burger bun.

