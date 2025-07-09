RaceTrac Expands Diesel Payment Options

"As we gear up to open our 100th high-flow diesel location later this year, we are constantly looking for ways to make the lives of our professional drivers simpler," said Nick Lafalce, marketing manager of B2B fleet and professional driver for RaceTrac. "Our partnership with Relay gives drivers a convenient, mobile-friendly way to pay."

Relay's fully digital fuel purchasing experience gives professional drivers extra options to seamlessly pay at the pump, minimizing wait times and helping them get back on the road quickly. Users can access fuel discounts, route planning tools and real-time pricing information through the Relay mobile app.

"We're excited to partner with RaceTrac to bring our secure, digital payment experience to RaceTrac's growing list of high-speed diesel locations," said Ryan Droege, CEO and co-founder of Relay Payments. "This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to modernizing the trucking industry with fast, reliable and fraud-free payments."

Relay app users who want to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for exclusive professional driver perks. Participating RaceTrac locations have also been added to the Relay app to make it easier to find cost-effective fuel locations with needed amenities.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations represent the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program.