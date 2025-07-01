 Skip to main content

RaceTrac Kicks Off 'Beat the Freeze' Sweepstakes

The grand prize winner will race the speedy mascot and win baseball tickets, swag and a $1,000 gift card.
Angela Hanson
ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is bringing back the "Beat the Freeze Sweepstakes" for a third year, giving one lucky grand prize winner the chance to race masked sprinter The Freeze at Truist Park during the Aug. 23 game between home team the Atlanta Braves vs. the New York Mets.

The convenience store chain's annual "Beat the Freeze Sweepstakes" is the only time each year that fans can enter in-store or online for an opportunity to race the brand's speedy superhero. Race contestants are selected randomly during other Braves games.

From July 2 through Aug. 5, consumers can enter by scanning the QR code on a life-sized, in-store display of The Freeze at any RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee or Mississippi, and completing the entry form.

They can earn additional entries by sharing a photo of themselves with the cutout on social media and tagging @RaceTrac. Entries are also accepted online at beatthefreezesweepstakes.com.

The Freeze — RaceTrac's legendary speedster, is known for his trademark blue suit, icy goggles and superhuman speed — has long been a fan-favorite at Atlanta Braves games, where he races fans during the game on the Truist Park warning track, challenging Braves Country to "Beat the Freeze."

The sweepstakes has prizes for one grand prize winner and five first prize winners. The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to attend the Aug. 23 Atlanta Braves game, paid parking, The Freeze swag pack, a $1,000 gift card and the opportunity to race The Freeze. Five first prize winners will be chosen randomly at the conclusion of the sweepstakes entry period to receive a $100 RaceTrac gas gift card.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. More than 800 retail locations represent the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

RaceTrac is the Large Chain Award, Silver Medal winner in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program

