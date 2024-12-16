RaceTrac Rings Up Customers at First Ohio Location

In store, RaceTrac offers a selection of on-the-go food and beverage options, including:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients

Whole and cut fruit and salads

RaceTrac's Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets and toppings that include chocolates, candies and nuts for added customization

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed Crazy Good Coffee with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings

Roller grill favorites like Nathan’s Famous 100 percent Premium All Beef Hot Dogs

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices

While residents and travelers can find a variety of fuel options in the 16-pump front court, the new travel center also serves the needs of local small- to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles in a rear canopy, including five lanes of high-flow diesel and diesel exhaust fluid options at the pump. Tractor trailer parking and CAT scales are also available.

The grand opening celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local community officials and law enforcement partners. The first 100 guests received a free $25 gift card, and free product samples were available throughout the day.

Additionally, RaceTrac presented $2,500 checks to both the Findlay High School Marching Band and Findlay Fraternal Order of Police as part of the commemoration.

RaceTrac has more than 580 stores in 14 states, with plans to continue expansion in Ohio and beyond. Each new location adds approximately 40 new jobs to the community.

The company announced this past January that it planned to enter Ohio and South Carolina through multiple new build stores.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is the 18th largest privately held company in the United States and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands in 13 states.