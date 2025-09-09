Receive & Give Feedback More Effectively

VIEW ON DEMAND

Giving and receiving feedback can feel uncomfortable. Yet feedback is one of the most powerful tools we have to build trust, deepen engagement and drive continuous improvement. In this 30-minute webinar, discover how to navigate feedback with greater ease and confidence, creating a culture where people feel valued, heard and motivated to grow.



We will explore how to recognize your team in ways that resonate, offer constructive feedback that drives growth, and receive input with grace and confidence. You'll also learn how to move through the discomfort of feedback conversations and turn them into opportunities for connection and learning.



By the end of this session, you’ll walk away with practical, actionable tools to strengthen communication, deepen connection and foster a feedback-rich environment where your team can thrive.

