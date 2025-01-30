Recover 180 adds two new flavors, Strawberry Banana and Rocket Pop, to its line of organic sports hydration drinks. Similar to other offerings in the line, each serving of the new varieties has 15 calories and features no added sugar, vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, organic coconut water, and immunity support. The 100% organic sports beverages are designed to deliver balanced hydration to help individuals rehydrate, replenish and recover better, according to the company. Other flavors in the line include Fruit Punch, Peach Mango, Watermelon, Super Berry and Lemon Lime.