Refuel Announces Leadership Changes

Travis Smith and Jon Rier take on co-CEO roles as founder Mark Jordan becomes chairman of the board.
Melissa Kress
The logo for Refuel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Refuel promoted two company veterans to co-CEOs as Mark Jordan, founder and current CEO, steps into the role of chairman of the board.

The convenience retailer announced that Travis Smith and Jon Rier, who currently serve as co-presidents, will take on the CEO roles. The change is effective July 1. 

"This is a moment of great pride for me. Travis and Jon have been exceptional leaders and visionaries for Refuel, and I have deeply valued their partnership as we have established Refuel as one of the preeminent, customer-focused retail and convenience platforms in the country," Jordan said. "Since taking on the co-president roles in January 2024, they've delivered outstanding results, and their leadership has been instrumental in driving Refuel's success. 

"Their elevation to co-CEOs reflects the confidence we all have in their abilities and their commitment to continuing to build an extraordinary company focused on providing customers fresh food, convenience, and fast and friendly service. I am excited to continue supporting them as chairman and look forward to all I know is ahead for Refuel," Jordan added. 

Since Refuel was founded in 2008, it has maintained its commitment to excellent customer experience and a people-first culture. This leadership evolution underscores Refuel's dedication to these values as the company continues to thoughtfully scale and innovate for the future, the chain stated. 

As co-presidents Smith and Rier have led initiatives to expand Refuel's footprint, strengthened operations and enhanced its culture. 

"We are incredibly grateful to Mark for his trust, mentorship and vision in building Refuel into the industry leader it is today. We're honored to step into the co-CEO roles and continue working side-by-side with our talented team to grow this business," Smith and Rier said in a joint statement. "Our mission remains focused on serving our customers, delivering operational excellence, empowering our people and building a company we're all proud to be part of."

Smith partnered with Jordan in 2016 and co-founded FR Refuel with First Reserve. He led the company's acquisition-based growth strategy, expanding Refuel from South Carolina across the Southeastern United States. He previously worked at Susser Holdings Corp. and Sunoco, and he started his career at the law firm of Locke Lord LLP. 

Rier joined Refuel in 2019 as chief financial officer, leading the company's finance, accounting and IT functions. He previously spent 14 years with Atlanta-based RaceTrac Inc. in various leadership roles, including senior director of FP&A/business analytics, senior director of fuel transportation and assistant treasurer. 

"We're thrilled to see Travis and Jon step into the co-CEO roles. They have each played a critical role in Refuel's tremendous growth story in recent years and together bring complementary strengths, deep industry knowledge and a strong partnership-driven approach," Neil Wizel and Gary Reaves, managing partners of First Reserve, said in a joint statement. "Mark's leadership and foresight have positioned Refuel for long-term success, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside him as we support Travis, Jon and the entire Refuel team through this exciting next chapter."

Charleston-based Refuel is a convenience store and retail fuel owner and operator of more than 240 locations and a portfolio company of First Reserve, a private equity firm investing across infrastructure solutions, value-added infrastructure and resources strategies with exposure in energy, utility and industrial markets.

