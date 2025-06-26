Refuel Picks Up Eight C-stores

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Refuel Operating Co. LLC is continuing its strategic expansion across the Southeast with the pickup of eight convenience stores in the greater Meridian and Jackson, Miss., market.

The acquisition solidifies Refuel's growing presence in Mississippi and supports its long-term strategy of expanding into new regional markets, the company stated. These newly acquired stores will be part of Refuel's Double Quick brand, which it took ownership of in 2020.

"We're thrilled to expand our Double Quick brand into the Meridian and Jackson area and continue growing our presence in Mississippi. Most importantly, we're excited to welcome all of the new team members to the Refuel/Double Quick family," said Refuel Vice President of Operations Frank Crilley. "Our people are the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to supporting our new employees as we integrate these locations into our network."