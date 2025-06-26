 Skip to main content

Refuel Picks Up Eight C-stores

The newly acquired sites will join the Double Quick brand.
Danielle Romano
Double Quick branding
Photo credit: Refuel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Refuel Operating Co. LLC is continuing its strategic expansion across the Southeast with the pickup of eight convenience stores in the greater Meridian and Jackson, Miss., market.

The acquisition solidifies Refuel's growing presence in Mississippi and supports its long-term strategy of expanding into new regional markets, the company stated. These newly acquired stores will be part of Refuel's Double Quick brand, which it took ownership of in 2020.

"We're thrilled to expand our Double Quick brand into the Meridian and Jackson area and continue growing our presence in Mississippi. Most importantly, we're excited to welcome all of the new team members to the Refuel/Double Quick family," said Refuel Vice President of Operations Frank Crilley. "Our people are the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to supporting our new employees as we integrate these locations into our network."

Refuel's Charted Growth

Details of Refuel's acquisitions since 2019 are available on the retailer's website.

Since its founding in 2008, Refuel has closed a total of 18 acquisitions, bringing the retail chain's total store count to more than 240 convenience stores across a five-state footprint that includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas. It has more than 3,000 employees.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, the deal coincides with the convenience store chain's announcement that Travis Smith and Jon Rier, who currently serve as co-presidents, will take on the CEO roles. The change is effective July 1. Mark Jordan, founder and current CEO, will step into the role of chairman of the board.

