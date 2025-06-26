Refuel Picks Up Eight C-stores
The newly acquired sites will join the Double Quick brand.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Refuel's Charted Growth
Details of Refuel's acquisitions since 2019 are available on the retailer's website.
Since its founding in 2008, Refuel has closed a total of 18 acquisitions, bringing the retail chain's total store count to more than 240 convenience stores across a five-state footprint that includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas. It has more than 3,000 employees.
As Convenience Store News previously reported, the deal coincides with the convenience store chain's announcement that Travis Smith and Jon Rier, who currently serve as co-presidents, will take on the CEO roles. The change is effective July 1. Mark Jordan, founder and current CEO, will step into the role of chairman of the board.