Resilience Is the New Baseline for Fuel & Convenience Retailers

Resilience Redefined

In this context, resilience means more than bouncing back after a disruption. It's about building systems that minimize downtime, protect customer data and ensure service continuity under any conditions. For unattended or semi-attended sites, this means planning for network outages, power loss and even cyberattacks.

Here are four areas where fuel and convenience retailers can strengthen their resilience:

1. Eliminate Single Points of Failure in Connectivity

Even with EMV-compliant terminals and digital POS systems, many retailers remain overly dependent on a single network provider. When that network goes down, transactions grind to a halt.

Retailers should adopt a multinetwork strategy that allows automatic failover to alternative connections. This could include dual-SIM routers, cellular backup or even satellite connectivity in remote or high-risk regions. Redundancy must be baked into the network layer, not treated as an afterthought.

2. Protect Against Growing Cybersecurity Threats

Fuel retailers are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals who exploit outdated payment terminals and insecure network configurations. The risk is especially high for unattended or semi-attended locations, where physical security is also limited.

Tokenization and point-to-point encryption (P2PE) are essential tools to reduce PCI DSS scope and protect sensitive cardholder data. By replacing real card details with encrypted tokens, tokenization renders intercepted data useless to attackers. These technologies should be paired with continuous firmware updates and vulnerability monitoring.

3. Plan for Environmental Disruptions, Too

Natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods or power outages can knock entire regions offline. Recovery efforts depend not just on having backup systems in place, but on ensuring they activate automatically and are regularly tested.

UPS systems, backup generators, failover servers and environmental monitoring should all be part of a comprehensive disaster recovery plan. These investments are especially crucial for stores in regions prone to extreme weather or geographic hotspots.

4. Use Real-Time Monitoring to Stay Ahead of Issues

Monitoring infrastructure in real time is key. Cloud-based dashboards allow operators to track network health, transaction status and equipment performance from a central location. AI-driven analytics can flag abnormal patterns — whether it's suspicious transaction volumes or device errors — allowing for faster intervention before problems escalate.

Offline fallback capabilities can also be a lifesaver. When network connections fail entirely, the ability to temporarily store encrypted transactions for later processing can prevent lost sales and reduce customer churn.

Lessons From the Field

These principles are not just theoretical. Across the globe, retailers are already implementing them with measurable success.

For example, when a severe cyclone disrupted regional communications in New Zealand, some fuel retailers deployed satellite terminals to restore payment processing and site operations. In the United States, a national chain with thousands of locations recently adopted tokenization and P2PE across its network — successfully reducing PCI compliance burden while boosting resilience against data breaches.

These examples underscore an important point: Resilience is both proactive and reactive. It requires planning, investment and partnerships — but the return is measurable in uptime, customer loyalty and peace of mind.

The Competitive Advantage of Resilience

Today's customers expect 24/7 service, seamless payments and consistent availability, so resilience against the full scope of today's threats becomes a competitive differentiator. Retailers that build secure, redundant and intelligently monitored infrastructure are better positioned to grow, adapt and maintain customer trust — even in turbulent times.

John Tait is TNS' global managing director for its Payments Market business. TNS is a global leader in providing full-stack, modern and secure payment and network solutions.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.