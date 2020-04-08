Press enter to search
Close search

Retailer Roundtable: The State of Tobacco 2020

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
08/04/2020

Register Now!

Date: Thursday, August 27th at 11:00 AM EDT

Join Convenience Store News for this interactive Web seminar, covering the latest facts and figures on the tobacco category, including the state of segments like cigarettes and vapor products, new products that make a name for themselves on the backbar, and outside forces like legislation and regulation.

Hear from retail category managers, industry experts and suppliers about proven strategies and tactics to gain a competitive edge and grow tobacco sales and profits. Moderated by Convenience Store News, this hour-long webcast will feature the latest industry and tobacco category data from CSNews' exclusive retailer and consumer research studies. That will be followed by an open discussion of the top challenges and opportunities in the tobacco category in light of regulatory and legislative moves.

You’re sure to come away with much useful information and examples that will improve your sales and margins in the tobacco category.

Speakers:

Register Now!

 

Sponsored by:

  

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Webinars
Retailer Roundtable: The State of Tobacco
Technology
Mobile Ordering: Stepping Up the Pace
Webinars
How Cumberland Farms Improved Store Communication, Labor Scheduling, and Brand Consistency Across the Organization
Webinars
Revitalizing Milk in Your Stores: How To Optimize Your Milk Opportunity